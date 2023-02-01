Harrison County Traffic

Traffic 1-17 to to 1-24, ‘23

Jochims, Daniel Scott, Woodbine, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident, $796.75.

Wilcox, Jameson Lee, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

ilgero, Elijah Divine, Mondamin, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Anthony, Christian Jacob, Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Garcia Herrera, Angelica Yvette, Sioux City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75 .

Sheperd, Kara Yvette, St Louis, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $443.13.

0Lam, Van V., Oklahoma City, OK. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult,

Pryor, Bill G., Logan, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Salinas Landero, Eleazar, Council Bluffs, IA. Improper lane change, $287.88.

Salinas Landero, Eleazar, Council Bluffs, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Salinas Landero, Eleazar, Council Bluffs, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Sparks, Andrea, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Lopez Vazquez, Juan Daniel, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $262.00.

Bowler, Kaycie Nicole, St Charles, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Livingston, Colette Evonne, Elk Point, SD . Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Cardona, Isaac Manuel, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Ndushabandi, Chris Hirwa, Colorado Springs, CO. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Barry, Angela R., Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Stanway, David Joseph, Independence, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Lee, Randy Dwayne, Council Bluffs, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Nielsen, Scott D., La Vista, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25 .

Pearse, James Rudolf, Columbia, MO. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

McGinn, Kyle John, Council Bluffs, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Barragan, Cruz, Melrose, MN. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Mass, John Ray, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Kernen, Joseph Henry, Nodaway, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Recendiz Hernandez, Eduardo Luis, Sioux Falls, SD. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Hartwig, Amy J., Lake View, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability — accident, $796.75.

Hartwig, Amy J., Lake View, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Eldredge, Asa Thomas, Meeteetse, WY. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Quiles Gonzalez, Enrique Luis, Sheldon, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Garcia Garcia, Albino, South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Sorensen, Zachary Tate, Pacific Junction, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Rife, Timothy M., Logan, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Dovbii, Ihor, Dunlap, IA. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $135.50.

Dovbii, Ihor, Dunlap, IA.Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $233.25.

Jaime, Rodolfo M., Bellevue, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Krochock, Kathleen L., Wheaton, IL. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Odell, Travis M., Fort Calhoun, NE. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Trent, Dion D., Omaha, NE. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Principe, Ernesto, West Palm Bch, FL Speeding ovr 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Malkowski, Cooper Peter, Bemidji, MN. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Englert, Kalen David, Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

McNeary, Mark William, Aberdeen, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Olson, Jack C., Bassett, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Rodriguez Guatemala, Rogelio, Bensenville, IL. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Celaya Ledesma, Miguel A., Grand Island, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Sitzmann, Justin P., Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or und erzone (1 thru 5 over), , $89.50.

Velasquez Bonilla, Jose Manuel, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $196.25.

Bodeker, Nicole M., Logan, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $106.75.

Akuro, Terence F, Wayne, NE. Auto speeding > 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.

Koerselman, Mariah, Mondamin, IA. Seatbelt, $175.75.

Vesper, Joshua James, Missouri Valley, IA. Seatbelt, $175.75.

Winchester, Jordan Christine, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.

Vanderploeg, Sarah Elizabeth, Des Moines, IA. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Michel, Harvey E., Fremont, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Heimann, Ronald Lee, Adel, IA. Speed, $78.00.

Breaman Jr, Neil Gerald, Sioux City, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Non-scheduled traffic 1 1-17 to to 1-24, ‘23

Pospisil, Dalton, Pisgah, IA. DUS — driving while license denied,susp, canceled or revoked, $250.00.

Jochims, Daniel Scott, Woodbine, IA. DUS — driving while license denied,susp, canceled or revoked, $300.00.

King, Keli M., Logan, IA. DUS — driving while license denied,susp, canceled or revoked, $300.00

Hulscher, Kenneth Dean, Dunlap, IA. DUS — driving while license denied,susp,c anceled or revoked, $347.50.