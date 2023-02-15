Traffic 1-31 to 2-7, ‘23

Wascher, Joshua Michael, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability - accident, $1167.63.

Strain, Erwin Kent, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult,$ 135.50.

Nunn, Delesha R., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Nunn, Alisha L., Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50 .

Stueve, Lyrick, Woodbine, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Lopez Garcia, Arturo, South Sioux City, NE. No valid driver’s license, $503.50.

Lopez Garcia, Arturo, South Sioux City, NE. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Reynolds, Zachary D., Omaha, NE. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Jimenez, Sergio, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over) , $331.00.

Boling, Randall J., Mesa, AZ. Driving in improper lane/wrong direction prohibited on fully controlled-access facilities, $287.88.

Jaecke, Kent August, Stillwater, OK. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $151.00.

Ruesch, Jason, Blencoe, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Rosso, Penny E., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Jensen, Jay Darrin, Logan, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50 .

Cerda, Savanah Celeste, Humble, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Gedey, Goitom Amine, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Ripperger, Trenton Lyle, Winterset, IA. Dark window or windshield , $135.50.

Kounovsky, Amber M., Omaha, NE. Operation of motor vehicle with expired license, $135.50.

Locklear, Gary Scott, Moore, OK. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50,

Locklear, Gary Scott, Moore, OK .No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Nuno, Maria Alejandr, Camp Pendleton, CA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Scorpi Hutchisson, David James, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $233.25.

Wonder, Phillip M., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Mejia Cruz, Francisco, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Mejia Cruz, Francisco, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Mann, Quintin Michael, Missouri Valley, IA Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50

Pospishil, Douglas J., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or und zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Matthews, Jeremy J., Elkhorn, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Morgan, Lisa M., Fremont, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Britton, Jace David, Sioux City, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Spiller, Brett M., Bolingbrook, IL. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Krause, Kenneth Edwards, Nebo, NC. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Vickers, Aleksei Kay, Nampa, ID. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Aegerter, Jeff K., Seward, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Alarcon Ramos, Diego Alexander, Storm Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or und zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25 .

Ray, Toby Johnathon, Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Krage, Joseph Patrick, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Clarke, Lilia, Munster, IN. Auto speeding < 55 (11-15 over), $236.13.

Mudd, Haley Renee, Nederland, TX. Auto speeding > 55 (6-10 over), $149.88.

Young, Eric Wilson, Vermillion, Sd. Auto speeding > 55 (6-10 over), $149.88.

Arroyos III, Marcelino, Kyle, TX. Auto speeding > 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.

Anderson, Justin M., Missouri Valley, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Custer, William Gene, Dunlap, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Ward, Owen Michael, Neola, IA. Fail to obey stop sign, $210.25.

Furgison, Jennie Maye, Omaha, NE. Seatbelt, $135.50.

Furgison, Jennie Maye, Omaha, NE. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Whited, Ashley Michelle, Woodbine, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.

Geise, Bo Steven, Logan, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Simino, Lee Phillip, Tekamah, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Williams, Russell Alan, Missouri Valley, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Williams, Russell Alan, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.

Schuler, Gregory Merrill, Atlantic, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Wood, Kerri Corinne, Greenfield, IA. DUS - Driving while license denied,susp,canceled or revoked, $347.50.

Curtis, Mackenzi Ann, Cedar Rapids, IA. DUS - Driving while license denied,susp,canceled or revoked, $347.50