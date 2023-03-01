Traffic 2-14 to 2-21, ‘23

Jama, Abdel Aziz, South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Summers Jr, Jerry Dwayne, Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain control, $287.88.

Serna Alcocer, Fernanda Elizabeth, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $417.25.

Serna Alcocer, Fernanda Elizabeth, Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Park, Kameren William. Manning, IA.Fail to use seat belt – minor, $175.75.

Combs, Jerry Lee, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Combs, Jerry Lee, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Ngo, Khang Van Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Pape, Mitchell Allen, Dunlap, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Oden, Slater Jones, Bozeman, MT. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Pugh, Angelic Desiree, Sioux City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Mackey, Megan Kay, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Evans, Amanda Dawn, Reeds Spring, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Mendoza, Cecilia R., Omaha, NE. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Geisler, Samantha Nicole, Salix, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Bequette, Robert Joseph, Carter Lake, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $296.50.

Ricardes Corona, Rodrigo, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Rodriguez, Reinier, Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Defoe, Jacob Michael, Osceola, WI. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Canty Jr, John Finbar, Storm Lake, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Canty Jr, John Finbar, Storm Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $221.75.

Kreifels, Tristan W., Nebraska City, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Mitchell, Shirly Ruth, Trosky, MN. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Hernandez, Octavio, South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Acharya, Shan Hari, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Ludwig, Keaton Allen, Moville, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25 .

Kuchta, Lacinda Jane, Omaha, NE. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Raghu, Kishan Bhupendra, Humble, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Clark, David Allen, Centerville, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Trejo Guerrero, Hector, Grand Island, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Werts, Kaiden Jerome,C Ouncil Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50 .

Gutierrez Santos, Orlando De Jesus, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Jackson, Gardner Z., Savannah, GA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Winther, Tamy Louise, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Smola, Brittany J., Ceresco, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Frink, Rodney Daniel, Henderson, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Leesley, Devon Michael, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Quaile, Darren Bruce, Kansas City, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Messerschmidt, Aimee Ann, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Barksdale, Gavin Jackson, Dunlap, IA. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Ienn, Dana A, Elkhorn, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Sprunk Jr, Leroy L., Monroe, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $118.25.

Layhee, David Calvin, Dakota Dunes, SD. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Juranek, Gary A., Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Hannah, Alexandra Troi, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Melby, Zachary Lee, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Zaffino, Salvatrice Marie, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Clottey, Joseph Kortei, Homestead, FL. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Lake, Stacy Lee, Logan, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Bracking, Robert Phillip, Sioux City, IA. Auto speeding >55 (6 -10 over), $149.88.

Hoeger, Christian J., Omaha, NE. Auto speeding

Diggins, Michael, Mondamin, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.

Pursell, Morgan Nichole, Omaha, NE. Operate without registration, $175.75.

Bailey, Tamara, Missouri Valley, IA. No driver's license, $503.50.

Bailey, Tamara, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.

Danford, Zachary James, Meriden, KS. Expired drivers license, $135.50.

Blackburn, Seth Andrew, Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to yield upon entering through highways, $210.25.

Gonzalez, Juan Ambrosio, Sioux City, IA. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Collison, Beau R., Pierce, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Meijering, Yvonne, Pisgah, IA. No driver's license, $354.00.

Meijering, Yvonne, Pisgah, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.

Conrad, Mary Frances, Omaha, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.