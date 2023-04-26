Traffic April 11 to 18, 23 (includes both scheduled and non),

Stark, Zachary Monroe, Yankton, SD. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Gowah, Melvin, West Fargo, ND. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Siekman, Wesley, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Scroggins, Brittany Deshaun, Sioux City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Stewart, Naudia Samone, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Stewart, Naudia Samone, Omaha, NE. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75.

Romero, James M., Arlington, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Anderson, Tajah Malik, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Romero, James M., Arlington, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Tyson, Sherleicka Danielle Mayree, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over),$296.50.

Anderson, Tajah Malik, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.00.

Anderson, Tajah Malik, Sioux City, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63 .

Tyson, Sherleicka Danielle Mayree, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Sedano, Marissa Fay, Vermillion, SD. Operating non-registered vehicle, $175.75

Blesh, Gemma Lynn, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $1,044.38.

Riaz, Omar, Missouri Valley, IA. Employee providing tobacco/vapor product to person under 21-1st offense, $210.25.

Beers, Daniel James, Papillion, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Devore, Chad A., Tekamah, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Fleischman, Kristi L, Tekamah, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Heemstra, Scott Alan, Orange City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Joakim, Jayton , Marshall, MO. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Sanford, Shari Lynn, Browns Valley, MN. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Logan 4th, Carl F., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Matteson Beebe, Nichole Annamay, Logan, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Johnson, Bobbi Gwenetta, Kansas City, MO. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Dale, Morgana L., Macy, NE. No valid drivers license,$503.50.

Johnson, Bobbi Gwenetta, Kansas City, MO. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Duran Salcedo, Luis C., Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Nodskov, Dane W., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Domingo, Catalina V., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over) , $236.13.

Salado Lorenzo, Dabiel, Omaha, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Salado Lorenzo, Dabiel, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Tapia Calderon, Brian Agustin, South Sioux City, NE. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Scott, Ryan Wayne, Little Sioux, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Hubert, Marc Raymond, Salix, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Geist, Bahelea Kaye Lyhn, Cherokee, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Woosley, Jeremiah Allen, Logan, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Rodriguez, Carlos A., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Hallum, Phillip Joseph, Tulsa, OK. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $273.50.

Hallum, Phillip Joseph, Tulsa, OK. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Bracker, Ava Josephine, Neola, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Smith, Allazha Myrie, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Allen Horton, Isaiah Bishop, Seattle, WA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Caldwell, Kianna Shaunice, Des Moines, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Caldwell, Kianna Shaunice, Des Moines, IA. Open container — driver 21 yrs old and older, $354.00.

Vazquez, Oscar , Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Hardiman, Damon Mykel, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Dickes, Sheila R., South Sioux City, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Kidane, Redae Mebrahtu, Sioux City, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Bogardus, Joshua Robert, Underwood, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Kemp, Jed N., Columbus, NE. Texting/using mobile phone while operating commercial vehicle, $135.50.

Lopez Gil, Cristina, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Dickes, Sheila R., South Sioux City, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Kidane, Redae Mebrahtu, Sioux City, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Bogardus, Joshua Robert, Underwood, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Kemp, Jed N., Columbus, NE. Texting/using mobile phone while operating commercial vehicle, $135.50.

Lopez Gil, Cristina , Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Escobar, Tiffany Lynn, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Cofield, Hannibal A., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Demoz, Hurui Goytom, Denison, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Lloyd II, William Austin, Bullhead City, AZ. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Goslett, Bobby, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Petretta Jr, Robert Howard, Sioux Falls, SD. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Yonda, Craig David, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Fife, Timothy Allen, Urbandale, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Pabon Cabana, Fernando David , South Sioux City, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Pabon Cabana, Fernando David , South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $296.50.

Carrao, Angela Marie, Bartlett, IL. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Blanco, Jesus, Storm Lake, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

White Dress, Ginger Faye, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Campos, Michael Dylan, Tempe, AZ. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Diggins, Michael, Mondamin, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Thompson, Scott Gregory, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Byers, Roger Allen, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Ruiz, Victor M., Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Schank, Caleb Lee, Blair, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Harlon III, William Delbert, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Villar Ortiz, Vania, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Rathje, Matthew Alan, Atkins, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50 .

Lange, Megan Nichole, Citrus Hts, CA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Paul, Braeden Alexander, Sioux City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Elsberry, Caiden John, Des Moines, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Jackson Jr, Jerry L., Missouri Valley, IA. Trespass 1st offense, $354.00.

Woods Jr, Clyde R., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Higginbotham, Christopher Leland, Council Bluffs, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Winter, William Christopher, Charlottesville, VA. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Hussing, Peggy J., Pisgah, IA. Open container — driver 21 yrs old and older, $354.00.

Albertson, Haley Rose, Blair, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Fowler, Everett Delaine, Aurelia, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $106.75.

Roge Jones, Lorraine Carol, Des Moines, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Krapfl, Larry James, Anthon, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Arbolaez Pedraza, Yordany, Grand Island, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Duong, Tam Thuy, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (11-15 over), $175.75.

Brooks, Pierre Marcel, Bellevue, NE. No driver’s license, $503.50.

Gillette, Jesse Allan, Council Bluffs, IA. Windshields and windows, $175.75.

Strand, Scott Wells, Mount Juliet, TN. Speed 11-15 over, $193.00.

Wingert, Dale Lynd, Sioux City, IA. Fail to yield upon entering through highways, $287.88.

Blesh, Gemma Lynn, Council Bluffs, IA. No driver’s license, $857.50.

Blesh, Gemma Lynn, Council Bluffs, IA. Expired registration, $253.75.

Kouma, Nicole L., Blair, NE. Windshields and windows, $135.50.

Soderstrom, Jeffrey Nichols, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.

Wagoner, Dwight M., Columbus, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Ham Jr, Arthur Loyd, Shelby, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Stricklett, Zachary Donald, Missouri Valley, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.