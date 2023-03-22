Traffic 3-7 to 3-14, ‘23 (includes both scheduled and non),

Phelps, Bryce Neil, Omaha, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Ayala, Jesus, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Ayala, Jesus, Omaha, NE. Ayala, Jesus, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Rodriguez, Irma Corea, Lincoln, NE. Operation of motor vehicle with expired license, $135.50.

Hunt, Dana Lee, Dallas, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.00.

White, Tanea A., Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Portillo Flores, Edwin Omar, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Olson, Joshua Jay, Sioux City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Dickinson, Jacob Jeffrey. Missouri Valley, IA No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Ring, John J., Logan, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Dickinson, Jacob Jeffrey, Missouri Valley, IA. Fraudulent use of registration, $503.50.

Dickinson, Jacob Jeffrey, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Zavala Suarez, Duvan Andres, Memphis, TN. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.

Gonzalez Gomez, Aliena Laura, Sioux City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Jablonski, Samuel Chester, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Warnke, Daniel A., Omaha, NE. Following too close, $210.25.

Holcomb, Kendra Lee, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Ceballos, Misty M., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Jackson, Greg A., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Hogarth, Sara, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Cowgill, Jasmine, Dunlap, IA. Inufficient number of headlights, $132.63.

Lapke, John, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Cowgill, Jasmine, Dunlap, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.

Arita Vasquez, Jose Yefry, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Arita Vasquez, Jose Yefry, Omaha, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Arita Vasquez, Jose Yefry, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.

Baltazar Lorenzo, Jose Gabriel, Des Moines, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Baltazar Lorenzo, Jose Gabriel, Des Moines, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.

Cruz Cruz, Antonio , Des Omines, ia. Open container — passenger 21yrs old or older, $503.50.

Baltazar Lorenzo, Jose Gabriel, Des Moines, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.00.

Simpson, Cory James, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $267.75.

Nichols, John E., Modale, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Fogelman, Heather Jean, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Madebo, Abenezer Abebe, Sioux Falls, Sd. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Lupardus, Weston Robert, Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Nelson, Gary Robert, Neola, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Hansen, Kathryn Elizabeth, Harrisburg, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Bachman, Veronica Ann, Numa, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Goldy, Jonathan Dale, Hillsboro, KY. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Todd, Cynthia M., Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain control, $210.25 .

Anderson, Leah M., Pisgah, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Hanson, Trevor Reeves, Sioux City, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Jensen, Michael R., Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Rodriguez, Yulissa, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Hanson, Trevor Reeves, Sioux City, IA. Fraudulent use of registration, $354.00.

Johnson, Mia D., Waterloo, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Christie, Laura L., Lynwood, IL. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Riza Jr, Nicholas James, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Luna, Cynthia, McCook Lake, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Levell, Laura A., Magnolia, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Mai Meng, Vereak, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Coffield, Amanda Marie Mankato, MN. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Hampton, Roderick, Yazoo City, MS. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Hatfield, Eric J., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Cooperrider, Johnny Lee, Modale, IA. Driving over/upon/across curb/dividing section of fully controlled-access facilities, $210.25.

Sparks, Matthew, Harlan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Coffin, Tyler Ray, Logan, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.

Urbina Estrada, Salvador, Dallas, TX. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Urbina Estrada, Salvador, Dallas, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Kuhlman, Kolby G., Modale, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over) , $118.25.

Grady, Skye Mackenzie, Avoca, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Sattlefield, Isaiah A., Papillion, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $233.25.

Long, Braden Christopher, Nixa, MO. Fraudulent use of registration, $354.00.

Soderstrom, Jeffrey Nichols, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Johnston, Nellie May, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Delfs III, William Chris, Sioux City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Adams, Bonnie R., Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Niehaus, Randall S., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Ferris, David William, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Oberhansley, James Bertrum, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Allen, Casey Jo, Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Burr, Jason Lee, Blair, NE. Trespass 1st offense, $354.00.

Cunard, Jessica K., Missouri Valley, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Holben, Joel Elson, Little Sioux, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Blache, Orin C., Metairie, LA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Maguire, Michael Dean, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (11-15 over), $175.75.

cebold, Vin Richard, Bennington, NE. Auto speeding > 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.

Crowley, J K , Apache Junction, AZ. Auto speeding > 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.

Munoz, Ismael, South Sioux City, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (16-20 over), $193.00.

Kes, Richard Charles, Savage, MN. Auto speeding < 55 (11-15 over), $175.75.

Tonack, Elisabeth M., Omaha, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Smiley, Lester Jache., Philo, CA. Speed 6-10 over, $124.00.

Obey, Christopher Amos Brooklyn Park, MN. Fail to yield upon entering through highways, $287.88.

Jablonski, Samuel Chester, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.

ablonski, Samuel Chester, Missouri Valley, IA. No driver’s license, $503.50.

Abbott, Cory A., Denison, I.A. Seatbelt, $175.75.

Abbott, Cory A., Denison, I.A. Operate without registration, $175.75.

Nolasco, Nicolas, Fremont, NE. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.

Johnson, Lynn Louise, Rolfe, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Jacobsen, Ellis V., Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.

Rangel Campos, Lesli Rubi, Vail, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.

Radloff, Ashley Lynn, Missouri Valley, IA. DUS. — driving while license denied,susp, canceled or revoked, $347.50. .