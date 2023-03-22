Traffic 3-7 to 3-14, ‘23 (includes both scheduled and non),
Phelps, Bryce Neil, Omaha, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Ayala, Jesus, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Ayala, Jesus, Omaha, NE. Ayala, Jesus, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Rodriguez, Irma Corea, Lincoln, NE. Operation of motor vehicle with expired license, $135.50.
Hunt, Dana Lee, Dallas, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.00.
White, Tanea A., Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Portillo Flores, Edwin Omar, Sioux City, IA. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.
Olson, Joshua Jay, Sioux City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Dickinson, Jacob Jeffrey. Missouri Valley, IA No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Ring, John J., Logan, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Dickinson, Jacob Jeffrey, Missouri Valley, IA. Fraudulent use of registration, $503.50.
Dickinson, Jacob Jeffrey, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Zavala Suarez, Duvan Andres, Memphis, TN. Dark window or windshield, $175.75.
Gonzalez Gomez, Aliena Laura, Sioux City, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Jablonski, Samuel Chester, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Warnke, Daniel A., Omaha, NE. Following too close, $210.25.
Holcomb, Kendra Lee, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Ceballos, Misty M., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Jackson, Greg A., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Hogarth, Sara, Woodbine, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Cowgill, Jasmine, Dunlap, IA. Inufficient number of headlights, $132.63.
Lapke, John, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Cowgill, Jasmine, Dunlap, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $175.75.
Arita Vasquez, Jose Yefry, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Arita Vasquez, Jose Yefry, Omaha, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Arita Vasquez, Jose Yefry, Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $106.75.
Baltazar Lorenzo, Jose Gabriel, Des Moines, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Baltazar Lorenzo, Jose Gabriel, Des Moines, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $615.63.
Cruz Cruz, Antonio , Des Omines, ia. Open container — passenger 21yrs old or older, $503.50.
Baltazar Lorenzo, Jose Gabriel, Des Moines, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.00.
Simpson, Cory James, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $267.75.
Nichols, John E., Modale, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Fogelman, Heather Jean, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Madebo, Abenezer Abebe, Sioux Falls, Sd. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Lupardus, Weston Robert, Blair, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Nelson, Gary Robert, Neola, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Hansen, Kathryn Elizabeth, Harrisburg, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Bachman, Veronica Ann, Numa, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Goldy, Jonathan Dale, Hillsboro, KY. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Todd, Cynthia M., Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain control, $210.25 .
Anderson, Leah M., Pisgah, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Hanson, Trevor Reeves, Sioux City, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Jensen, Michael R., Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Rodriguez, Yulissa, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Hanson, Trevor Reeves, Sioux City, IA. Fraudulent use of registration, $354.00.
Johnson, Mia D., Waterloo, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Christie, Laura L., Lynwood, IL. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Riza Jr, Nicholas James, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.
Luna, Cynthia, McCook Lake, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Levell, Laura A., Magnolia, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Mai Meng, Vereak, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Coffield, Amanda Marie Mankato, MN. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Hampton, Roderick, Yazoo City, MS. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.
Hatfield, Eric J., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Cooperrider, Johnny Lee, Modale, IA. Driving over/upon/across curb/dividing section of fully controlled-access facilities, $210.25.
Sparks, Matthew, Harlan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Coffin, Tyler Ray, Logan, IA. Operation without registration card or plate, $135.50.
Urbina Estrada, Salvador, Dallas, TX. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Urbina Estrada, Salvador, Dallas, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Kuhlman, Kolby G., Modale, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over) , $118.25.
Grady, Skye Mackenzie, Avoca, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Sattlefield, Isaiah A., Papillion, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $233.25.
Long, Braden Christopher, Nixa, MO. Fraudulent use of registration, $354.00.
Soderstrom, Jeffrey Nichols, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Johnston, Nellie May, Logan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Delfs III, William Chris, Sioux City, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Adams, Bonnie R., Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Niehaus, Randall S., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Ferris, David William, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Oberhansley, James Bertrum, Denison, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Allen, Casey Jo, Lincoln, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Burr, Jason Lee, Blair, NE. Trespass 1st offense, $354.00.
Cunard, Jessica K., Missouri Valley, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Holben, Joel Elson, Little Sioux, IA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Blache, Orin C., Metairie, LA. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Maguire, Michael Dean, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (11-15 over), $175.75.
cebold, Vin Richard, Bennington, NE. Auto speeding > 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.
Crowley, J K , Apache Junction, AZ. Auto speeding > 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.
Munoz, Ismael, South Sioux City, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (16-20 over), $193.00.
Kes, Richard Charles, Savage, MN. Auto speeding < 55 (11-15 over), $175.75.
Tonack, Elisabeth M., Omaha, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Smiley, Lester Jache., Philo, CA. Speed 6-10 over, $124.00.
Obey, Christopher Amos Brooklyn Park, MN. Fail to yield upon entering through highways, $287.88.
Jablonski, Samuel Chester, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $141.25.
ablonski, Samuel Chester, Missouri Valley, IA. No driver’s license, $503.50.
Abbott, Cory A., Denison, I.A. Seatbelt, $175.75.
Abbott, Cory A., Denison, I.A. Operate without registration, $175.75.
Nolasco, Nicolas, Fremont, NE. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.
Johnson, Lynn Louise, Rolfe, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Jacobsen, Ellis V., Missouri Valley, IA. Fail to obey stop or yield sign, $210.25.
Rangel Campos, Lesli Rubi, Vail, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.
Radloff, Ashley Lynn, Missouri Valley, IA. DUS. — driving while license denied,susp, canceled or revoked, $347.50. .
Brooks, Pierre Marcel, Bellevue, NE. DUS. — driving while license denied,susp, canceled or revoked, $347.50.