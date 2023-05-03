Scheduled Traffic April 18 to 25, 23 (includes both scheduled and non),
Wells, Jerome Clifford, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Wells, Jerome Clifford, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.
Wells, Jerome Clifford, Omaha, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $354.00.
Wyatt, Danyul Lance, Eden Prairie, MN Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.00.
Phalen, Michelle D., Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain control, $175.75.
Davis, Lancford Reuben, Omaha, NE. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.
Ibrahim, Abshir Abdiaziz, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Palmer, Thomas Christian Dean, Dunlap, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 3rd offense, $487.50.
Purcell, Gordon E., Omaha, NE. Fail to change lane upon approach to emergency stationary vehicles – no injury, $210.25.
Adams, Gavin Michael. Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Perez, Christopher Manuel, Conroe, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.
Perez, Ervin, Colombus, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Martinez Sanchez, Diego, South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $336.75.
Martinez Sanchez, Diego, South Sioux City, NE. Improper lane change, $210.25.
Lemieux, Latricia Lane, Tekamah, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Biede, William Ernest, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.
Biede, William Ernest, Council Bluffs, IA. Depositing or throwing litter on highway, $210.25.
Barber, David Joseph, Westfield, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Adams, Emilie M., Omaha, NE. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $135.50.
Ruffcorn Jr, Scott Allen, Persia, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Crawford, Chance, Sioux City, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.
Ramos, Rolando Pedro, Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Benscoter, Cody Scott, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88
Stinnet, James Ray, Fort Scott, KS. No valid drivers license, $503.50.
Stinnet, James Ray, Fort Scott, KS. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.
Vavra, Jaxson Matthew, Elkhorn, NE. Dark window or windshield, $135.50 .
Booton, Aidan Michael, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Allen, Michael C., Blair, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Smallwood, Colton Arthur, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.
Hardy, Gabriel Marchelle, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Allen, Joseph Dewayne, Danbury, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Bratetic, Logan Dean, Logan, IA. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $135.50.
Greger, Christina Rae, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to obey traffic control device, $210.25.
Sonder, Michael I., Hastings, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $210.25.
Goslett, Bobby, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Christensen, Ethan Michael Jeffery, Harlan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $313.75.
Watson, Melissa Marie, Onawa, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Carrao, Angela Marie, Bartlett, IL. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75 .
Fufa, Araya Solomon, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $279.25.
oever, David Joseph, Orange City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Yrkoski, Caden D., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.
Brosnahan, Brian Andrew, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Vitito, Dale J., South Sioux City, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Singh, Jagroop, Milpitas, CA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Tyson, Sean P., Nebraska City, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Haggerty, Chelsea Nicole, Longwood, FL. Failure to maintain control, $135.50.
Miller, Sarah J., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $233.25.
Porter, Chase Riley, Honey Creek, IA. Fishing and hunting — no license over $10 but under $20, $106.75.
Thiele, Kamron Matthew, Onawa, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $273.50.
Alvarado Lopez, Hector Danilo, Dallas, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Doherty, Joseph D., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Azizi, Ehsanullah, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $256.25.
Kleewein, Joseph B., North Platte, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Rylance, Connor Wrigley, Overland Park, KS. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.
Schmitz, Scott Michael, Windsor, CO. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Sue, Paw, Omaha, NE. Fishing and hunting — no license over $10 but under $20, $106.75.
Maguire, Bryce Michael, Logan, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.
Rahman, Saif Ur, Omaha, NE. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.
Osbahr, Sidni Marie, Avoca, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.
Winchester, Jamie Michelle, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.
Hennings, Eric Donald, North Sioux City, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.
Aufenkamp, Trenton Tyler, Blair, NE. Fail to have valid license or registration, $227.50.
Chesteen, Kayla Shadai, Dunnellon, FL. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.
Bailey Jr, Guillermo Andres, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.
Casson, William C., Oakland, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.
Stang, Vickie J., Herman, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Limbach, Debra M., Columbus, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Retzlaff, Steven, Grand Island, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Heffernan, Donald Robert, Woodbine, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Wilson, Tristin Vincent, Woodbine, IA. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.
West Jr, Darren Dion, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.
Hartwig, Tara J., Logan, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.
Non-scheduled traffic April 18 to 25, 23
Depruett, Duane Allen, Logan, IA . Driving while license under suspension, $347.50.
Hardy, Gabriel Marchelle, Sioux City, IA. DUS — driving while license denied, susp, canceled, $347.50.