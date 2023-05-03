Scheduled Traffic April 18 to 25, 23 (includes both scheduled and non),

Wells, Jerome Clifford, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Wells, Jerome Clifford, Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $354.00.

Wells, Jerome Clifford, Omaha, NE. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $354.00.

Wyatt, Danyul Lance, Eden Prairie, MN Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $262.00.

Phalen, Michelle D., Omaha, NE. Failure to maintain control, $175.75.

Davis, Lancford Reuben, Omaha, NE. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Ibrahim, Abshir Abdiaziz, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Palmer, Thomas Christian Dean, Dunlap, IA. Person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 3rd offense, $487.50.

Purcell, Gordon E., Omaha, NE. Fail to change lane upon approach to emergency stationary vehicles – no injury, $210.25.

Adams, Gavin Michael. Omaha, NE. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Perez, Christopher Manuel, Conroe, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Perez, Ervin, Colombus, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Martinez Sanchez, Diego, South Sioux City, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $336.75.

Martinez Sanchez, Diego, South Sioux City, NE. Improper lane change, $210.25.

Lemieux, Latricia Lane, Tekamah, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Biede, William Ernest, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $175.75.

Biede, William Ernest, Council Bluffs, IA. Depositing or throwing litter on highway, $210.25.

Barber, David Joseph, Westfield, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Adams, Emilie M., Omaha, NE. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $135.50.

Ruffcorn Jr, Scott Allen, Persia, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Crawford, Chance, Sioux City, IA. Failure to provide proof of financial liability, $428.75.

Ramos, Rolando Pedro, Sioux City, IA. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Benscoter, Cody Scott, Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88

Stinnet, James Ray, Fort Scott, KS. No valid drivers license, $503.50.

Stinnet, James Ray, Fort Scott, KS. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $149.88.

Vavra, Jaxson Matthew, Elkhorn, NE. Dark window or windshield, $135.50 .

Booton, Aidan Michael, Council Bluffs, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Allen, Michael C., Blair, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Smallwood, Colton Arthur, Missouri Valley, IA. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Hardy, Gabriel Marchelle, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Allen, Joseph Dewayne, Danbury, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Bratetic, Logan Dean, Logan, IA. Fail to use seat belt – minor, $135.50.

Greger, Christina Rae, Missouri Valley, IA. Failure to obey traffic control device, $210.25.

Sonder, Michael I., Hastings, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $210.25.

Goslett, Bobby, Dow City, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Christensen, Ethan Michael Jeffery, Harlan, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $313.75.

Watson, Melissa Marie, Onawa, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Carrao, Angela Marie, Bartlett, IL. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75 .

Fufa, Araya Solomon, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $279.25.

oever, David Joseph, Orange City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Yrkoski, Caden D., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (16 thru 20 over), $193.00.

Brosnahan, Brian Andrew, Sioux Falls, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Vitito, Dale J., South Sioux City, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Singh, Jagroop, Milpitas, CA. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Tyson, Sean P., Nebraska City, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Haggerty, Chelsea Nicole, Longwood, FL. Failure to maintain control, $135.50.

Miller, Sarah J., Omaha, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $233.25.

Porter, Chase Riley, Honey Creek, IA. Fishing and hunting — no license over $10 but under $20, $106.75.

Thiele, Kamron Matthew, Onawa, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $273.50.

Alvarado Lopez, Hector Danilo, Dallas, TX. Speeding over 55 zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Doherty, Joseph D., Omaha, NE. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Azizi, Ehsanullah, Sioux City, IA. Speeding over 55 zone (21 or over), $256.25.

Kleewein, Joseph B., North Platte, NE. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Rylance, Connor Wrigley, Overland Park, KS. Speeding over 55 zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Schmitz, Scott Michael, Windsor, CO. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Sue, Paw, Omaha, NE. Fishing and hunting — no license over $10 but under $20, $106.75.

Maguire, Bryce Michael, Logan, IA. Failure to maintain control, $210.25.

Rahman, Saif Ur, Omaha, NE. Fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $210.25.

Osbahr, Sidni Marie, Avoca, IA. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Winchester, Jamie Michelle, Missouri Valley, IA. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Hennings, Eric Donald, North Sioux City, SD. Speeding over 55 zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Aufenkamp, Trenton Tyler, Blair, NE. Fail to have valid license or registration, $227.50.

Chesteen, Kayla Shadai, Dunnellon, FL. Auto speeding < 55 (1-5 over), $89.50.

Bailey Jr, Guillermo Andres, Omaha, NE. Auto speeding < 55 (6-10 over), $118.25.

Casson, William C., Oakland, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.

Stang, Vickie J., Herman, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Limbach, Debra M., Columbus, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Retzlaff, Steven, Grand Island, NE. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Heffernan, Donald Robert, Woodbine, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Wilson, Tristin Vincent, Woodbine, IA. Speed 11-15 over, $147.00.

West Jr, Darren Dion, Missouri Valley, IA. Expired registration, $112.50.

Hartwig, Tara J., Logan, IA. Speed 6-10 over, $101.00.

Non-scheduled traffic April 18 to 25, 23

Depruett, Duane Allen, Logan, IA . Driving while license under suspension, $347.50.