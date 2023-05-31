HASTINGS, Neb. (May 23, 2023) – Hastings College has announced the Dean’s List for its spring 2023 semester. For the semester, 361 students from 20 states and 11 countries were named to the Dean’s List.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework.

Students with an asterisk by their name earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

Hastings College is a four-year residential college that focuses on student academic and extracurricular achievement. Discover more at hastings.edu.

