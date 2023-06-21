COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — More than $106,275 was raised at Heartland Family Service’s (HFS) 19th Annual “Strike a Chord” Gala, June 9, 2023 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. The theme was “A Mystery Masquerade” and those attending experienced an enchanted evening.

HFS sends a special thanks to Jennifer and Mark Hanwright who served as honorary chairs for the event. Matt Wilber served as master of ceremonies and the event auctioneer was Mike Bunach. HFS also thanks our top sponsors, American National Bank and NUSTYLE Development. Entertainment was provided by River’s Edge, part of the River City Mixed Chorus.

Council Bluffs Fire Chief Justin James received the Salute to Leadership Award. Heartland Family Service client Russ McClamon received the Salute to Achievement Award.

HFS also thanks all of the event sponsors and those who attended the event in person or participated in the silent auction from home.

All proceeds will benefit Heartland Family Service clients who participate in the agency’s southwest Iowa services including the K-12 Therapeutic School for students with major mental health diagnoses; housing and support services for families experiencing homelessness; professional mental health counseling for children and their parents; and community prevention education and treatment for those struggling with substance use and problem gambling. Heartland Family Service operates from thirteen locations throughout southwest Iowa.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Mitch McCartney at (402) 552-7426 or MMcCartney@HeartlandFamilyService.org.

About Heartland Family Service