The Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team suffered a 7-2 setback to Sioux City Heelan in action on April 25 at Sioux City.

The loss dropped Spencer Pauley’s D-S squad to 3-3 overall in duals on the season.

Heelan won five of six singles matches and two of three in doubles play.

The lone singles winner for D-S was Kiana Schulz in the No. 1 position, as she shut out Heelan’s Lilly Friis by an 8-0 final.

“We faced a talented Bishop Heelan team. It looked like we were tired from our match the day before, as we didn’t have a lot of energy to finish some of our closer matches which was the difference,” commented Pauley.

“Schulz had a dominant shutout. Schulz and Claire Leinen had another great doubles match. Zoey Beery and Emma Ahrenholtz fell short, but I was proud of how they responded when they were down and made it go to a tiebreaker,” he added.

In junior varsity action, D-S and Heelan split eight doubles matches.

Winning teams for D-S were the tandems of Olivia Meyer and Shelby Kastner, Abbey Meseck and Yaretzi Alleman, Celeste Gomez and Leila Jaime and Giana Carcia and Adyson Hildebrand.

Varsity results from April 25 are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Kiana Schulz (D-S) defeated Lilly Friis, 8-0; No. 2 - Aila Friis (SCH) defeated Abby Gutierrez, 8-3; No. 3 - Julie Verzal (SCH) defeated Emma Ahrenholtz, 8-4; No. 4 - Ava Moravek (SCH) defeated Claire Leinen, 8-4; No. 5 - Lawren Volz (SCH) defeated Lynnae Johnson, 8-3; No. 6 - Ella Demers (SCH) defeated Zoey Beery, 8-3

Doubles

No. 1 - Schulz/Leinen (D-S) defeated L. Friis/A. Friis, 8-4; No. 2 - Verzal/Moravek (SCH) defeated Gutierrez/Johnson, 8-1; No. 3 - Volz/Demers (SCH) defeated Ahrenholtz/Beery, 9-8 (8-6)