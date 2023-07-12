SPRINGFIELD, Missouri, July 6, 2023 – Soaring temperatures mean summer has officially arrived. Hiland Dairy is offering exclusive coupons, mouthwatering recipes, and exciting prizes in its Savings for Summer Cravings Contest to help consumers scoop up a summer filled with cool and affordable deliciousness.

Fans are asked to visit the website and spin for a chance to win Hiland kitchen swag and fun Silver Dollar City prizes. The contest also features money-saving coupons for consumers to stock up on Hiland products to make their favorite summer recipes like French Onion Burgers, Strawberries and Cream Cake, and many others.

“We know consumers are feeling the weight of inflation at the grocery store. We wanted a creative way to help provide savings for Hiland products while also offering a chance to win fun prizes,” said Hiland Dairy’s marketing manager, Sarah Carey. “Hiland’s Savings for Summer Cravings Contest features delicious recipes and savings for our award-winning dips, cream cheese, sour cream, ice cream, and cottage cheese.”