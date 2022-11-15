History McHenry House ready for Christmas

RIGHT: Mark Whitmer attaches garland to the bannister at the McHenry House in preparation for the annual open house that will take place in late November and early December. FAR RIGHT: Haylee Hanson and her grandfather, Gary Hanson, decorate a tree in the pantry at the McHenry House. The open house will be Saturday and Sunday, November 27 and 28, from 1-4 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, also from 1-4 p.m. Volunteers have decorated every room on every floor with Christmas trees and other items. Bows will also be for sale to support causes.