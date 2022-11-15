Holiday Open House makes Denison festive

Jeri Collins, of Denison, gets a sample of Jumpy Monkey coffee, poured by Sandy Hansohn, with Crossroads of Crawford County. Crossroads was one of the organizations that had its Holiday Open House booth set up in the lobby of the Donna Reed Theater.
Various types of cookies and flavors of coffee were set up for sampling at The Bake Shop on Sunday. Arlene and Richard Wessel, of Denison, make their cookie selections.
Staci Gallup, of Denison, and her daughter, Claire, and a friend, Pyper Montgomery, of Harlan, sample a recipe outside The Boutique in the Broadway & Main Mall during the Holiday Open House in Denison on Sunday.
Caitlan Kelsey, of Dow City, signs up for the Jolly Jackpot drawing while stopping at Broadway Dental on Sunday and collecting recipes during the Holiday Open House.
