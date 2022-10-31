Honor Flight breakfast fundraiser is Saturday

A fundraiser for the Brushy Creek Area Veterans Honor Flight will take place this Saturday, November 5, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Denison Senior Center at 210 South Main in Denison.

Dad’s Belgian Waffles will be on hand to provide all-you-can-eat waffles and bacon for a free will donation.

Veterans eat for free.

The event is a fundraiser for the honor flights that take veterans from the Fort Dodge Regional Airport to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials to their service.

The breakfast is sponsored by Ninus L. Hunt VFW Post 2504 and American Legion Post #8, with assistance from the Denison Kiwanis Club and Thrivent.

The flights cost more than $6,000 each and are provided for free to veterans of the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War eras and peacetime veterans who served between the Korean War and Vietnam.

In May 2022, the following veterans from Crawford County went to Washington, D.C., on the Honor Flight: Richard Bockelmann, Army; Vincent Mahaney, Army; Lyle Marquart, Navy; Herman Rosbug, Air Force; Russell Westphalen, Marine Corps; and Charles Ten Eyck, Army.