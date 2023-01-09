Hunger Fighters food distribution January 17

The Crawford County Hunger Fighters food distribution is planned for Tuesday, January 17, at the United Presbyterian Church, 205 North 24th Street in Denison.

Drive-through pickup will be from 3 to 5 p.m.

TEFAP forms are used to verify income eligibility. Those who have not completed a current year form may be asked to do so. Proxy consent forms are used for picking up another person’s food will not need to be renewed unless there are changes.

Recipients may notice changes in the amount of food received as Siouxland Foodbank experiences the economic stress of food price increases. People are asked to abide by the policy of one allotment of food per household.

Monetary donations made to Crawford County Hunger Fighters may be dropped off at V & H Tire, The Hoffman Agency, or Our Savior Lutheran Church. Please listen to KDSN for any weather cancellations.