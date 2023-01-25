IGNITE Pathways to host 2nd annual career expo February 10

IGNITE Pathways in Woodbine will host its Second Annual Career Expo from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on February 10.

Business and school representatives are invited to join IGNITE Pathways in its goal to connect students with area businesses and post-secondary options.

Students from four schools will go to the career fair to learn of opportunities in and around Harrison County. The goal is to show the students how many great employers and opportunities are located nearby.

The career expo will be conducted at the Crew Center gym, 601 Snyder Road, Woodbine. Set up will be at 7:30 a.m.