For our monthly meeting on June 6th at the Izaak Walton League clubhouse, the members and guests recognized Jack and Charlotte Johnson for all the volunteer hours they have given to IKE’s over the past 15+ years. They have worked with the members, their community, local and state officials, and other conservation groups. Jack and Charlotte have both been on or currently serve on the Iowa Division board. Charlotte has been the Iowa Division secretary and has filled in as National Director a few times. Jack is past president of the West Central Chapter, and the Iowa Division. He is currently one of the National Directors and a State Director. On the National level, Jack is the chair of the Resource Committee – Fish and Wildlife. He is also a National Executive Board Member.