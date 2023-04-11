Caden Keller was in on three first-place finishes for IKM-Manning on April 10, as the Wolves rang up 106 points to finish second overall at the 10-team Carroll Co-Ed Track and Field Meet.

Kuemper Catholic captured the team championship with 107 points.

Carroll High was third behind the Knights and Wolves with 89 points.

Keller won both the 3,200-meter run and 800-meter run in times of 10 minutes, 19.9 and 2:05.5, respectively.

Keller also anchored the Wolves’ 4x800 relay team that took first place in a new meet record time of 8:26.7.

Other runners on the 4x800 were Lane Sams, Hunter Smith and Ben Ramsey.

Reed Hinners crossed first in the 1,600-meter run in 4:45.5.

Will Fara ran second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.26.

The Wolves also placed second in three relays: the 4x200, distance medley and 4x400.

The 4x200 team of Davis Rasmussen, Cooper Irlmeier, Eli Dreyer and Ross Kusel ran 1:35.2.

The distance medley unit of Justin Segebart, Max Butler, Abe Polzien and Ramsey circled the track in 3:53.24, while the 4x400 team of Smith, Dreyer, Kusel and Keller finished in 3:39.0.

Hinners placed third in the 3,200 in 10:38.2, while Sams finished third in the 1,600 in 4:57.7.

Kusel and Irlmeier tied for fourth in the high jump at five feet, 10 inches.

Smith took fourth in the 400-meter dash in 54.5, while 4x100 relay team of Rasmussen, Dreyer, Irlmeier and Kusel ran fourth in 46.53.

Irlmeier leaped 18-9 3/4 for fifth in the long jump.

Segebart also took fifth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:03.8.

Doug Villanueva finished sixth in the shot put with a toss of 38-2 3/4.

And, the Wolves’ sprint medley relay team of Segebart, Rasmussen, Butler and Dreyer wound up sixth in 1:42.7.

Final Team Standings

1. Kuemper Catholic 107; 2. IKM-Manning 106; 3. Carroll High 89; 4. Ballard, Huxley 84; 5. Greene County 45; 6. South Central Calhoun 43; 7. tie: Woodward-Granger and Audubon 39; 9. Perry 22; 10. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 14