The IKM-Manning girls tallied 30 team points to earn eighth place out of 10 schools at the 2023 Carroll Co-Ed Track and Field Meet on April 10.

Carroll High claimed the team title with 139 points.

Ballard, Huxley was second to the Tigers with 109 points. Greene County took third with 82 points overall.

Leading the way for IKM-Manning was its 4x800 relay team of Emily Albertsen, Emmie Ring, Alikxa McGinn and Julianna Stribe that took second place in 11 minutes, 17.48 seconds.

Madelyn Snynder took third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:17.31.

Abbagail Neiheisel finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.67.

The Wolves’ 4x400 relay team of Hannah McKinney, Karlee Arp, McGinn and Snyder took home fourth in 4:36.18.

Individual fifths went to Albertsen in the 3,000-meter run (12:27.15) and Ring in the 400 hurdles (1:21.57).

Picking up individual sixth-place efforts were Grace Carroll in the 400-meter dash (1:07.86) and 200-meter dash (29.42) and Raegan Garrison in the 1,500-meter run (5:38.69).

The Wolves’ distance medley relay foursome of Mabel Langel, Neiheisel, Snyder and Stribe also placed sixth in 4:55.37.

“A lot of athletes stepped up and ran personal records that was great to see,” commented IKM-Manning coach Emma Konkler-Petersen.

Final Team Standings

1. Carroll High 139; 2. Ballard, Huxley 109; 3. Greene County 82; 4. Woodward-Granger 54; 5. Audubon 51; 6. Kuemper Catholic 46; 7. South Central Calhoun 37; 8. IKM-Manning 30; 9. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 28; 10. Perry 13