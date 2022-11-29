IKM-Manning girls look to be competitive for new season

Coming off an eight-win season a year ago, the IKM-Manning girls will be looking for more success on the basketball court with the 2022-23 winter campaign on the horizon.

IKM-Manning will be under the direction of veteran head coach Gene Rasmussen, who is entering his 23rd season with 431 career victories to his credit.

Rasmussen will be joined on the bench by longtime assistant coach Joy Gross.

“Our goals haven’t changed. We have some good experience back from last year. We hope to be competitive in the tough Western Iowa Conference and try to finish in the top half,” commented Rasmussen.

The Wolves finished 6-10 in the Western Iowa Conference last season and 8-15 overall.

IKM-Manning lost three players to graduation, including second-team all-conference selection in Bianca Cadwell.

The Wolves will return four letterwinners, including two full-time starters from last year’s club in senior forward Mabel Langel and senior guard Morgan Hanson.

Langel led the Wolves in scoring a year ago at 9.5 points per game and was second in rebounding with 4.9 boards per contest.

Hanson averaged 6.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game a year ago. She also averaged 1.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game, while sinking 12 three-point baskets.

The other returning veterans are senior guard Emmie Ring and junior forward Abby Neiheisel.

Ring averaged 1.5 points and 1.6 rebounds per game a year ago, while Neiheisel netted 5.2 points and pulled down 3.0 boards per contest.

Filling out IKM-Manning’s roster are senior Kaitlynn Spoelstra (F); sophomores Emma Branning (G), Taylor Beckendorf (F), Kennady Bertelsen (G), Laynie Gawley (F) and Ali McGinn (G) and freshmen Anna Stangl (G), McKenna Benton (G), Olivia Greving (G-F), Karlee Arp (G) and Oriah Meiners (G).

When looking at the WIC race, Rasmussen feels that Treynor, Underwood, Logan-Magnolia and Tri-Center all should be strong this season.

2022-23 Schedule

November

29 — at Underwood

December

1 — at Panorama; 2 — vs. Riverside; 6 — vs. AHST/Walnut; 9 — at Tri-Center; 10 — vs. Exira/EH-K; 16 — vs. Treynor; 20 — at Missouri Valley; 22 — vs. Logan-Magnolia

January

5 — at Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6 — at Audubon; 10 — vs. Underwood; 13 — at Riverside; 17 — at AHST/W; 20 — vs. Tri-Center; 24 — at O-A/BC-IG; 27 — at Treynor; 31 — vs. Missouri Valley

February

2 — at Boyer Valley; 3 — at Logan-Magnolia; 6 — vs. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U; 7 — vs. Audubon