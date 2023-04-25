The IKM-Manning golf teams hosted Underwood and AHST/Walnut in a double dual on April 24 at the M&M Golf Course.

On the boys’ side, Underwood defeated IKM-Manning, 186-238, while AHST/W was a 195-238 winner over the Wolves.

Against Underwood, the Eagles’ Wyatt Buckholdt and Danny Stein were one-two overall with rounds of 43 and 45, respectively.

Against AHST/W, the Vikings’ Kaden Jorgensen and Nate Jorgensen both fired 48s to lead the way.

Josh Walker led IKM-Manning with a 54.

He was followed by Devyn Snyder (58), Zander Richards (62) and Kasche Huehn (64).

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning was a 202-207 winner over Underwood.

AHST/W did not field a team.

Kylie Powers of IKM-Manning earned medalist honors with a 41. Mary Stephens of Underwood was runnerup medalist with a 45.

Maeve Nielsen and Ella Richards of IKM-Manning both shot rounds of 53.

Eryn Ramsey carded a 55. Megan Williams had a 57 with Brooke Booth taking a 59 into the clubhouse.