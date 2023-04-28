The IKM-Manning boys’ track and field team garnered 191 points en route to winning the championship at the 2023 Gonzales/Parrish Invitational at Council Bluffs.

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center was second to the Wolves with 128 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 129.5 points for second place.

Adair-Casey/GC claimed the team title with 143.50 points.

Boys’ results

IKM-Manning athletes took first place in six events, including four relays.

Individual titles went to Cooper Irlmeier in the long jump at 19 feet, 7 inches, and Reed Hinners in the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 10.1 seconds.

The Wolves won the 4x800, distance medley, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

The 4x800 team of Lane Sams, Ben Ramsey, Isaac Blankman and Caden Keller took gold in 8:36.8.

The distance medley unit of Abe Polzien, Max Butler, Sams and Hinners ran 3:57.60.

The 4x200 squad of Jase Lueth, Irlmeier, Eli Dreyer and Ross Kusel finished in 1:33.7, while the 4x400 team of Hunter Smith, Dreyer, Irlmeier and Kusel turned in a time of 3:37.3.

Individual seconds went to Davis Rasmussen in the 100-meter dash (11.95), Sams in the 800-meter run (2:10.9), Keller in the 1,600-meter run (4:41.7), Nathan Johnson in the 3,200-meter run (11:39.4) and Justin Segebart in the 400-meter hurdles (1:00.06).

The sprint medley and 4x100 relay teams ran second overall.

The sprint medley team of Rasmussen, Irlmeier, Dreyer and Smith completed the course in 1:40.09, while the 4x100 unit of Lueth, Segebart, Polzien and Rasmussen finished in 46.38.

Picking up individual thirds were Nolan Kerkhoff in the discus (121-1), Kusel in the high jump (6-0) and 200-meter dash (24.04), Keller in the 400-meter dash (53.90), Hinners in the 1,600 (4:46.7) and Butler in the 400 hurdles (1:02.7).

Individual fourths were earned by Rasmussen in the long jump (18-3 1/2), Lueth in the 200 (24.09) and Ramsey in the 800 (2:12.2).

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Hinners, Segebart, Christian Calhoon and Ashton Ahrenholtz finished fourth in 1:20.84.

Lueth added a fifth-place finish in the 100 in 12.26.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning took gold in the 4x800 and 4x200 relays.

The 4x800 squad of Julianna Stribe, Emmie Ring, Alikxa McGinn and Taylor Beckendorf took first in 11:09.40, while the 4x200 unit of Grace Carroll, Karlee Arp, McGinn and Hannah McKinney ran 1:58.27.

Individual seconds went to Amber Halbur in the long jump (14-9 1/2), Raegan Garrison in the 3,000-meter run (12:22.00) and Carroll in the 200-meter run (29.36).

The Wolves’ 4x400 relay team of Beckendorf, Madelyn Snyder, Arp and McGinn ran second in 4:32.10.

Individual thirds were earned by Amber Halbur in the high jump (4-6), Emily Albertsen in the 1,500-meter run (6:26.12) and Madelyn Snyder in the 400-meter run (1:06.08).

The distance medley relay team of McGinn, Beckendorf, Ring and Stribe ran third in 4:58.81.

Stribe added a fourth-place effort in the 800-meter run in 2:42.03.

Final Team Standings

Boys

1. IKM-Manning 191; 2. Adair-Casey/GC 128; 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 96; 4. Audubon 87; 5. Exira/EH-K 78; 6. Panorama 72; 7. Glidden-Ralston 52

Girls

1. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 143.50; 2. IKM-Manning 129.50; 3. Audubon 105; 4. Tri-Center 87.50; 5. Panorama 67.50; 6. Glidden-Ralson 51; 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard 44; 8. Exira/EH-K 43.50; 9. Paton-Churdan 22.50; 10. A-C/GC JV 7