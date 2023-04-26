The IKM-Manning girls’ and boys’ track and field teams enjoyed successful outcomes at the Bob Clark Relays on April 25 at Audubon.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 86 points for second behind champion Clarinda’s 107-point total.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 113 points for runnerup behind champion Clarinda’s first-place tally of 126 points.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning placed second in both the 4x800 and 4x200 relays.

The 4x800 foursome of Julianna Stribe, Emmie Ring, Ali McGinn and Taylor Beckendorf ran 11 minutes, 16.32 seconds.

The 4x200 team of Grace Carroll, Karle Arp, McGinn and Hannah McKinney circled the track in 1:57.64.

Emily Albertsen had the team’s lone third-place finish with a effort of 2:48.46 in the 800-meter run.

Individual fourths went to Albertsen in the 3,000-meter run (12:25.50), McKinney in the 100-meter dash (14.07) and Raegan Garrison in the 1,500-meter run (5:50.98).

The Wolves ran fourth in the distance medley and 4x400 relays.

The distance medley team of Beckendorf, Abby Wanser, Madelyn Snyder and Stribe ran 4:48.00, while the 4x400 unit of Beckendorf, Madelyn Snyder, Carroll and McGinn finished in 4:40.74.

Boys’ results

Senior Caden Keller was in on three first-place finishes to lead IKM-Manning’s attack at Audubon.

Keller won the 3,200-meter run in a new school-record time of nine minutes, 46.8 seconds.

He also took gold in the 800-meter run in 2:07.4.

And, the Wolves’ 4x800 relay team of Lane Sams, Hunter Smith, Reed Hinners and Keller finished first in 8:33.9.

Also, IKM-Manning’s distance medley relay team of Jase Lueth, Eli Dreyer, Smith and Sams captured gold in 3:48.13.

Hinners placed second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:43.5, while the 4x400 relay team of Smith, Dreyer, Sams and Ross Kusel finished second in 3:39.9.

Keller added a third-place effort in the 1,600-meter run in 4:49.9.

The 4x200 relay team of Davis Rasmussen, Cooper Irlmeier, Dreyer and Kusel also ran third in 1:34.8.

Rasmussen took fourth in the 100-meter dash in 12.07, while the Wolves’ 4x100 relay team of Rasmussen, Dreyer, Irlmeier and Kusel ran fourth in 46.0.

Final Team Standings

Girls

1. Clarinda 107; 2. IKM-Manning 86; 3. Underwood 82; 4. Audubon 79; 5. Tri-Center 72; 6. Southwest Valley 56; 7. Adair-Casey/GC 53; 8. Griswold 49; 9. Ar-We-Va 46; 10. CAM 37; 11. Panorama 29; 12. Exira/EH-K 23; 13. Coon Rapids-Bayard 17

Boys

1. Clarinda 126; 2. IKM-Manning 113; 3. Underwood 111; 4. Adair-Casey/GC 102; 5. CAM 74; 6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 41; 7. Tri-Center 40; 8. Audubon 37; 9. Panorama 34; 10. Exira/EH-K 31; 11. Griswold 17; 12. Southwest Valley 14; Ar-We-Va 0