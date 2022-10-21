 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa’s absentee voting period now open

Iowans can begin casting ballots for the 2022 general election on Wednesday, October 19, which is the start of the absentee voting period. It marks the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office and the first day auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them.

More than 144,000 Iowans have requested an absentee ballot so far, according to the Office of the Iowa Auditor of State. The deadline to request one to be mailed is Monday, October 24.

“Election Day is rapidly approaching and it’s important to have a plan for how you want to vote,” Secretary Paul Pate said. “You can vote through the mail, in-person at the county election office, or at the polls on Election Day. I encourage you to figure out which option works best for you and take the necessary steps to ensure your vote is counted.”

Absentee ballot request forms are available at VoterReady.Iowa.gov. You can also track the status of your request and ballot at that site. County auditors must receive your absentee ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 8.

