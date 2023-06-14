AMES, Iowa (June 5, 2023) - Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 11-13 at Hilton Coliseum.
Alumna Trudy Huskamp Peterson, the first woman archivist of the United States; and Temple Grandin, Distinguished Professor of animal sciences at Colorado State University, animal welfare pioneer and activist for people with autism, received honorary degrees during the undergraduate ceremonies.
Following are graduates from your area:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE (if listed), MAJOR(S), HONORS PROGRAM (if listed)
Arcadia, IA
Colin Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Genetics (AGLS), Cum Laude
Arion, IA
Colin Garrett, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
People are also reading…
Colin Garrett, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Audubon, IA
Stephen Grimm, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy
Charter Oak, IA
Tyler Huntley, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Cum Laude
Tyler Huntley, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Cum Laude
Katelyn Klockgether, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Katelyn Klockgether, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Jessica Meseck, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Magna Cum Laude
Jessica Meseck, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Magna Cum Laude
Defiance, IA
Austin Scheuring, Bachelor of Science, Statistics, Cum Laude
Denison, IA
Liliana Alfaro, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health
Paula Bekkerus, Bachelor of Arts, English and Education Secondary, Summa Cum Laude
Kambrie Dau, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude
Irma Guzman Hernandez, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design and Marketing
Cory Miller, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology
Alex Mohr, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Honors Program Member and Summa Cum Laude
Edgar Velasquez, Bachelor of Science, Marketing and Entrepreneurship, Cum Laude
Tanner Welsh, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Cum Laude
Dow City, IA
Jenna Simon, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture, Magna Cum Laude
Jenna Simon, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture, Magna Cum Laude
Dunlap, IA
Nicole Behrendt, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Abigail Burkhart, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Summa Cum Laude
Kathryn Puck, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude
Earling, IA
Thomas Fah, Bachelor of Science, Aerospace Engineering, Cum Laude
Honey Creek, IA
Claire Hansen, Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Cum Laude
Andrea Strong, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine
Logan, IA
Nicolas Hiller, , Athletic Training
Chase Maguire, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology
Elizabeth Roden, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
Mason Rosengren, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems
Manilla, IA
Ethan Carter, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology
Manning, IA
Nathan Blankman, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering, Cum Laude
Wyatt Facile, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management and Management Information Systems
Kamryn Lesle, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Honors Program Member and Magna Cum Laude
Meaghan Meyer, Doctor of Philosophy, Animal Science
Jodi Opperman, Bachelor of Science, Management, Magna Cum Laude
Missouri Valley, IA
Leah Millikan, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Cum Laude
Mondamin, IA
Ty Houston, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Pisgah, IA
Sierra Kostinec, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering
Vail, IA
Colton Lilleholm, Bachelor of Science, Marketing
Colton Lilleholm, Bachelor of Science, Marketing
Kayla Ragaller, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering
Westside, IA
Keegan Simons, Bachelor of Science, Marketing and Management
Woodbine, IA
Colby Andersen, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies
Jameson Delaney, Master of Arts, History