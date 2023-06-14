AMES, Iowa (June 5, 2023) - Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 11-13 at Hilton Coliseum.

Alumna Trudy Huskamp Peterson, the first woman archivist of the United States; and Temple Grandin, Distinguished Professor of animal sciences at Colorado State University, animal welfare pioneer and activist for people with autism, received honorary degrees during the undergraduate ceremonies.

Following are graduates from your area:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE (if listed), MAJOR(S), HONORS PROGRAM (if listed)

Arcadia, IA

Colin Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Genetics (AGLS), Cum Laude

Arion, IA

Colin Garrett, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Audubon, IA

Stephen Grimm, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy

Charter Oak, IA

Tyler Huntley, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Cum Laude

Katelyn Klockgether, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Jessica Meseck, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Magna Cum Laude

Defiance, IA

Austin Scheuring, Bachelor of Science, Statistics, Cum Laude

Denison, IA

Liliana Alfaro, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health

Paula Bekkerus, Bachelor of Arts, English and Education Secondary, Summa Cum Laude

Kambrie Dau, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude

Irma Guzman Hernandez, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design and Marketing

Cory Miller, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology

Alex Mohr, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Honors Program Member and Summa Cum Laude

Edgar Velasquez, Bachelor of Science, Marketing and Entrepreneurship, Cum Laude

Tanner Welsh, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Cum Laude

Dow City, IA

Jenna Simon, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture, Magna Cum Laude

Dunlap, IA

Nicole Behrendt, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education

Abigail Burkhart, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Summa Cum Laude

Kathryn Puck, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude

Earling, IA

Thomas Fah, Bachelor of Science, Aerospace Engineering, Cum Laude

Honey Creek, IA

Claire Hansen, Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Cum Laude

Andrea Strong, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine

Logan, IA

Nicolas Hiller, , Athletic Training

Chase Maguire, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology

Elizabeth Roden, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Mason Rosengren, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems

Manilla, IA

Ethan Carter, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology

Manning, IA

Nathan Blankman, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering, Cum Laude

Wyatt Facile, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management and Management Information Systems

Kamryn Lesle, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Honors Program Member and Magna Cum Laude

Meaghan Meyer, Doctor of Philosophy, Animal Science

Jodi Opperman, Bachelor of Science, Management, Magna Cum Laude

Missouri Valley, IA

Leah Millikan, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Cum Laude

Mondamin, IA

Ty Houston, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Pisgah, IA

Sierra Kostinec, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering

Vail, IA

Colton Lilleholm, Bachelor of Science, Marketing

Kayla Ragaller, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering

Westside, IA

Keegan Simons, Bachelor of Science, Marketing and Management

Woodbine, IA

Colby Andersen, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies