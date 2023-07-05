AMES, Iowa (June 27, 2023) – More than 9,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Students listed below are from your area.
Denison, IA
Matthew Martin Weltz, 2, Supply Chain Management