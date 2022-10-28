 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa Supreme Court in Denison

  • 0
Iowa Supreme Court Justice Matthew McDermott talks to a student in the lobby of the Donna Reed Theater in Denison following a hearing of oral arguments in a case that originated from Woodbury County. The Iowa Supreme Court conducts hearings in locations throughout Iowa a number of times each year to make it more convenient for the public to see the court in action. McDermott was born and raised in Carroll and now lives in West Des Moines. The reception in the theater’s lobby was sponsored by the Crawford County Bar Association. Read more about the Iowa Supreme Court in Denison inside this issue.

 Gordon Wolf

