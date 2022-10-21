Iowa Supreme Court justices to meet with area students Monday-Wednesday next week

On Monday, October 24, Tuesday, October 25, and Wednesday, October 26, justices of the Iowa Supreme Court will meet with students from eight area high schools to discuss the Iowa judicial system and the role of the courts in Iowa.

Following is the schedule of visits.

Monday, October 24

10:20 a.m. Chief Justice Susan Christensen will visit Harlan High School

Tuesday, October 25

1 p.m. Justice Edward Mansfield will visit Carroll High School

1:30 p.m. Chief Justice Susan Christensen will visit Boyer Valley High School, Dunlap

1:30 p.m. Justice Christopher McDonald will visit Denison High School

2:45 p.m. Justice David May will visit West Central Valley High School, Stuart

Wednesday, October 26

8:00 a.m. Justice Dana Oxley will visit Atlantic High School

8:30 a.m. Justice Thomas Waterman will visit Audubon High School

9:00 a.m. Justice Matthew McDermott and Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Gina Badding will visit Kuemper High School, Carroll

In addition to the school visits, the supreme court will conduct a special session of oral arguments in Denison on Tuesday, October 25, at 7 p.m., in the Donna Reed Theater, 1305 Broadway. The oral arguments are free and open to the public.

A public reception with the justices in the theater lobby will follow the oral arguments. The reception is being hosted by the Crawford County Bar Association,

The Iowa Supreme Court will hear attorneys argue in one case during the special session.

State of Iowa v. Fethe Feshaye Baraki, case no. 21–1115, from Woodbury County District Court.

Case summary: The State of Iowa appeals a district court ruling suppressing the results of an alcohol breath test in conjunction with an OWI investigation. Defendant speaks little English and the officer was not able to secure translation services for conveying the implied consent advisory. The State argues the district court erred by considering defendant’s subjective understanding of the advisory instead of evaluating whether the officer made an objectively reasonable effort to communicate the advisory to the defendant.