Izaak Walton League Banquet

With hands on their heads or on their bottoms, youth keep their eyes on the stage at the Schleswig Community Building where auctioneer Bob Boettger flips a coin. If it comes up tails, those with their hands on their head have to sit down; the reverse happens if the coin comes of heads. The prize for being the last one standing was a Daisy Red Ryder BB gun. Six BB guns were given away in six rounds of the Heads or Tails game.