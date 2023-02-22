Jimmy King Scholarship applications and information sheets are now available in all Harrison
County Guidance Counselor’s offices. Any Harrison County 2023 graduating senior who plans
to further his or her education may apply. These scholarships are sponsored by the Dean J.
King Family Foundation.
Scholarships are available for full-time students going to a four-year college or university and
for full-time students going to a two year community college or trade school.
Two additional scholarships are available at each school for a less-than-two-year vocational
trade school education.
Applications will be due April 11th at the student’s Guidance Counselor’s office