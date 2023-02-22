Jimmy King Scholarship applications and information sheets are now available in all Harrison

County Guidance Counselor’s offices. Any Harrison County 2023 graduating senior who plans

to further his or her education may apply. These scholarships are sponsored by the Dean J.

King Family Foundation.

Scholarships are available for full-time students going to a four-year college or university and

for full-time students going to a two year community college or trade school.

Two additional scholarships are available at each school for a less-than-two-year vocational

trade school education.