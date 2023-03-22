MISSOURI VALLEY, IA – When Marissa Knott was a senior in high school, every parents’ worst nightmare happened: A severe car accident. Knott spent just under a week in the hospital. The wreck resulted in a dislocated neck, which, in turn, led to torn ligaments and bleeding and swelling in her spine. Surgery left her with four screws and a plate in her neck, but she escaped neurological deficits. That’s when she knew she wanted to use her second chance in life to help heal others through rehabilitation.

Now, after graduating from the University of Nebraska Medical Center with a doctorate in Physical Therapy, and after serving CHI Health’s Woodbine Clinic since 2020 as a physical therapist, she is bringing a new service to Harrison County: Pelvic Health.

Pelvic Health physical therapy is a conservative approach to treat pelvic floor dysfunction, including bladder, bowel, and sexual dysfunctions, as well as chronic pelvic, low back, and hip pain. Knott explained that the pelvic floor muscle group sits like a sling within the pelvis and provides pelvic organ support and stability.

“Physical therapists are experts in muscles and physical function. The pelvic floor is an intricate system of muscles and can be addressed by physical therapy techniques such as strengthening, stretching, relaxation, and mobilization,” Knott explained when asked why she would choose this area of expertise. “Specialized services such as pelvic health physical therapy require additional training including extensive study and coursework to specialize in treating individuals with pelvic health conditions.”

Pelvic health physical therapy, according to Knott, is an underserved area of the medical field in rural areas, with the closest option, prior to her specialization, was in Council Bluffs.

“I am a firm believer you shouldn’t have to travel such a distance for great medical care,” she said.

This is the first time pelvic health physical therapy has been available in Harrison County.

“I am proud of Marissa and excited that we are able to offer this new service,” CHI Health Missouri Valley President David Jones said. “We are working hard to continue to grow our services and enhance the health in the lives of those that live in Harrison County. Dedicated employees, like Marissa, who are passionate about what they do, is one of the reasons why we’re able to continue this growth.”

Knott is currently accepting pelvic health patients at the CHI Health Woodbine Clinic. Appointments are available by calling (712) 642-2179.

In the future, Knott will also be providing educational classes to the public, free of charge, to “spread knowledge of a commonly misunderstood part of the body” and how she is able to help through pelvic health physical therapy. To continue to grow her area of expertise, she will also be attending a Pelvic Health Conference in May, hosted in a joint effort between CHI Health and Creighton University.