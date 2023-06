The Woodbine Lady Tigers had a good week with 4 wins and no losses. They had a double header with West Harrison on June 12, 2023. Charlie Pryor go the win 12-0 in the first game and Sierra Lantz got the win 13-0 in the second game. Charlie Pryor got the win against CAM 13-1 on June 14, 2023 and against St. Alberts 2-1 on June 16, 2023.