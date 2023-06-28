The Lake View Public Library is pleased to announce the new ‘Lake View Speaker Series” to occur during the upcoming year. It is sponsored by the Lake View Library Board and Lake View native, Dr. Jon Quinn.

Quinn says “the idea is to bring people to town that are known for something. Outside of politicians, there haven’t been many since Bobby Knight was here in 1979.” He adds, “the series is modeled on the successful summer concert series, although on a smaller scale and during the off-season. There will be three speakers, fall through spring.”

The series opens on October 7th with Pulitzer winner Art Cullen, editor and publisher of the Storm Lake Times-Pilot. Cullen’s also the author of 2018’s “Storm Lake”, and the subject of 2021’s acclaimed documentary of the same name.

Charlie Wittmack will follow on January 6th. On May 21, 2003 Wittmack became the first Iowan to summit Mount Everest. Seven years later, he successfully swam the English Channel before biking 9000 miles from the shores of France to the Himalayan foothills, then ascending Everest a second time, a ‘World Triathlon’.

The inaugural season concludes April 6th, when Professor Debra Marquart from Iowa State visits. Marquart is an award-winning poet, author, and musician who is currently appointed Iowa’s Poet Laureate.

Dr. Quinn says all events are free and open to the public and are scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. He says these talks have a two-year commitment, and “we’ll have to see how this goes, in terms of interest and attendance. Next year I’d like to bring in an astronaut or sports figure, and at first glance this appears feasible. We’ll just have to see.”