Crawford County
Land Transactions
Warranty Deeds: June 24 to July 7
Bartlett N Carstens, Charlotte J Carstens, to 1M LLC, W2 NW 03-82-40, E2 NE 04-92-40, $24000
Huntley Enterprises LLC to Pastora Maria Guiterrez, Denison Original Town Lot 06, Block 118, $65000
Patricia L Gress, David E Gress to Patricia L Gress, David E Gress, W2 SE 10-83-40, E2 SW 10-83-40, SW SW 10-83-40, $0
Jerry A Boettger, Patti K Boettger, to Jerry A Boettger, Patti K Boettger, Denison Oak Ridge Heights Plat 1 Lot 19, W2 NE 06-83-39, SE NW 06-83-39, NE NE 06-83-39, NE NW 06-83-39, SW 15-84-39, SW SW 31-84-39, NW SW 31-84-39, SE NE 16-84-39, E2 SE 16-84-39, $0
Domengo Acebedo Mendoza, Marbella Hernandez Moo to Samuel Franco, Lourdes Castillo Sanchez, Denison Original Town Lots 4, 5 & 6 Block 69, $60000
Lori L Promes, Lori L Ahart, Craig J Promes, Larry D Thompson, Julie Thompson, Darren L Thompson to Edward J Graeve, Denison Original Town Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, & 6 Block 105 Unit 1, $112000
Cheryl A Hull Trust, Richard K & Cheryl A Living Trust to Troy L Currier, Linda M Currier, Denison Belaire 4th addn Lot 16, $359500
J3L Investments LLC to Pefro L Menia, Maria D Sotelo Marin, Denison Original Town Lot 7 & 8, block 068, $115000
Bobbi Jo Burk, Bobbi Jo Namanny to Kimberly Kae Wilken, Mark Carl Wilkin, Denison Sunrise Addition Lot 08, $84000
Lajune F Miller, Bailey M Miller, Buck Grove Original Town Lots 8, 9, 10, 11, & 12, Block 01, $15000
Quit Claim Deeds: June 24 to July 7
Randy D Varner to Jeremy M Karli, Ricketts Original Town Lot 01, Block 11, $5000
Sherri Vaughn to Sherri R Vaughn, David J Welch, Denison Hillcrest A Addn, Lots 9, 10, & 11, $0
Alfred Mitchel Nelson, Judith Ann Nelson to Judith Ann Nelson, Alfred Mitchell Nelson, Cheryl L Gribben, Westside Original Town Lot 6, Block 14, $0
Janet M Beeck to Robert Destry Beeck, NW 27-85-39, $0
Dave Wittrock, Angela Wittrock to Als Corner Inc, Vail Original Town Lot 3, Block 09, $5000
Carolyn K Sievers to Carolyn K Sievers Trustee, The Carolyn Sievers Living Trust, Carolyn Sievers Living Trust, NW SW 13-84-37, SW SW 13-84-37, SE SW 13-84-37, SE 13-84-37, NW SW 13-84-37, NW NW 24-84-37, SW SW 13-84-37, SE SW 13-84-37, NW NW 24-84-37, $0
Lajune Magill to Magill Family Farm LLC, NW 18-83-39, $0
Court Officer Deed: June 24 to July 7
Gilberto A Baca EX, Carmelo Baca EST to Gilberto Baca, Denison Original Town Lot 6, Block 106, $0
Sandra K Podey EST, Donna Buren EX to Heidi Nobiling, Benjamin Nobiling, Vail Original Town Lot 15, Blcok 28, $0
Arnold Poggensee EST, Justin Poggensee EX to Tim Coy Poggensee, Lincoln Poggensee, Lillian Poggensee, Willow Poggensee, Jason M. Le Poggensee, Robert Poggensee, Joseph M Le Poggensee, NW 27-85-39, $0
Harrison County
Warranty Deeds: July 3 to 7
Jeffrey S. Brown to Anthony Brown. Lot 8, Block 91, Grassland addition, Missouri Valley, IA.$1.00.
Gary Vacek to Courtney C. Promnitz. E75’ Lot 1, Block 32, Woodbine, IA. $1.00.
Dustin Ray & Kristina Rose Janssen to Ellen Marie & Jason Allan Burke & Reid Jr. Lot 6, Block 3, Missouri Valley, IA.$1.00.
Morley Place Investments LLC to Cody B. & Bailey S. Hill. pt NWSE of 34-79-43 2a. $1.00.
Jermie & Melanie Henderson to Gerald L. Allen . W40’ Lot 11, Block 15, Persia — Lot 12, Block 15, Persia, IA. $1.00.
Timothy C. & Susan J. Cogdill to Anthony J. & Belinda M. Cogdill. N1/2 NE of 4-80-41. $1.00
Roger J. & Connie J. Smith Michael E. & Lacey J. Ardery. pt SWSW of 29-78-44 2.0a — Parcel B SWSW of 29-78-44 Survey 2009-1388. $1.00.
Michael E. & Lacey J. Ardery to Paige & Andrew Boldt. Parcel A NWSW of 20-78-44 2.43a Survey 2007-3006. $1.00.
Revocable Living Trust of H. Calvin Bertelsen to Eric Lee & Jamie Elizabeth Charbonneau & Berry. Lot 7, Block 11, Logan Exc N58’ — Lot 8, Block 11, Logan, IA Exc N58’. $1.00.
Quit Claim Deeds:
Remainder Trust Q-Tip Trust to Fisher Sisters LLC. pt SENE of 17-79-43 14.9a — pt N1/2 NE of 17-78-43 — W1/2 SW AND SENW of 9-79-43 Exc Parcel A SENW Survey 2021-2426 <&dateline> pt W1/2 NW of 16-78-43 52.81a. ~~~.
Paige (Peasley) Schultz to Wyatt Peasley. Lot 6, Block 5, Perkins addition, Little Sioux <&dateline> Lot 7, Block 5, Perkins addition, Little Sioux, IA. $1.00.