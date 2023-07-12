HARRISON COUNTY

Warranty Deeds: June 19 to 23

Glen W. & Luanne K. Burkhart to Derrick & Corrie Mether.

Matthew D .& Carrie W. Busing & Bruce W. & Debra Busing to Mary E Smelser . E150’ Lot 2, Block 51, Reel’s addition Logan , IA. $1.00.

Douglas E. Bishop to William & Alexandra Morarity IV & Shaw. E97’2” Lot 1, Block 15, Missouri Valley, IA. $1.00

Matthew A. & Morgan L. Kontz to Ross A. & Amanda J. Kessler. pt & pt Lot 1 JC McCabe Survey NENE Of 4-80-44 0.81a. 1.00.

Midtown Towing LLC to City of Logan Iowa. Lot 14, Block 17, Logan, IA. $1.00.

Delia (Rife) & Harold C. Bertelsen to Delila & Harold C. Bertelsen. W60’ S105’ Block 47, TLCO’S addition, Missouri Valley, IA. $1.00.

Lester L. & Shirley L. Smith to Jessica Dillon. Lot 3, Block 39, Woodbine, IA. $1.00.

Brian & Suzanne Schmidt & Graham & Jodi West to Abelardo’s Mexican Food LLC. Parcel B SESE of 17-78-44. $1.00.

Gerrard Burke to Troy & Jamie Sulley. N50’ S110’ Lot 2, Block 67, TLCO’S 3rd addition, Missouri Valley, IA. $1.00.

Kurtis Jeffrey & Ashley Nicole (Collins) Shreeves to Matthew A & Morgan L. Kontz. pt NWNE of 28-79-44. $1.00.

Warranty Deeds: June 26 to June 30

Esser Revocable Trust to Robert W. & Angela Keplinger Radloff. E1/2 Lot 1, Block 62, WLICO’S First addition Woodbine — E1/2 Lot 2, Block 62, WLICO’S First addition Woodbine, IA. $1.00.

Chase Bertelsen & Rachael Rief to Derek Hansen. N47’ S150’ Lot 5, Block 18, Missouri Valley, IA. $1.00.

Glen Spencer & Hannah Brewer to Jacob J. Brandt & Darcie N. Horton. Lot 2, Block 82, Milliman Park addition Logan — S6’ Lot 3, Block 82, Milliman Park addition, Logan, IA. $1.00.

Keith D. and Mary J. Sandy Living Trust to Ryan E. & Jill R. Schroder. Lot 7, South Pointe Estates. $1.00.

Linda Snodgrass to Mart & Hallie Pruett . W 72-1/2’ Lot 8, Block 19, Pisgah, IA. $1.00.

Bryan M. & Kylie L. Lenz to Michael & Kay C. & Bryce Maguire.. S50’ Lot 3, Block 40, Reel’s addition Logan, IA. $150,000.00.

Gweneth A. Mann to Linda J. Willis. Lot 10, Block 46, Woodbine, IA. $1.00.

Quit Claim Deeds: June 19 to 23

Myrna D. & Thomas N. Kramer to Jason & Rebecca Galvan Lot 65, Block 5, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 66, Block 5, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 67, Block 5, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 68, Block 5, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. $30,000.00.

Patricia A. McCall Revocable Trust to Joshua or Anna Scott. Lot 14, Block 4, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 15, Block 4, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 16, Block 4, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 17, Block 4, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 18, Block 4, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. $27,500.

Peggy Bray to Bill & Tami & Ashley Hawkinson. Lot 30, Block 1, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 31, Block 1, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. $1,000.00.

Quit Claim Deeds:June 26 to June 30

Larry & Donna Thomsen to Tracy Porter. Parcel A pt Lot 2 SESW of 2-79-44 — Pt Lots 1 & 2 NESW of 2-79-44 Pt Lot 1 SESW of 2-79-44. $1.00.

Eric James Day to Noah Farms LLC. Lot 6, Mel-O-Dee Acres SD, Pisgah Lot 7, Mel-O-Dee Acres SD, Pisgah Lot 8, Mel-O-Dee Acres SD, Pisgah Lot 9, Mel-O-Dee Acres SD, Pisgah, IA. $1.00.

Patrick C. & Debra S. Tillinghast to Patrick C. & Debra S.Tillinghast. pt Lot 23 SWSE and SESW of 13-79-43. $1.00.

Ellis G. Hirst Ellis to Hirst Family Trust. SENW of 13-79-45 S1a SWNW of 13-79-45 all N & E old Soldier Riv SENE of 14-79-45 Parcel A NESW of 13-79-45 10.12a, Exc pt NESW, Exc 2a pt NWSW James E Terry's Survey 2002-3062 1/2 INT pt W1/2 NW of 7-79-44 Exc 1-1/2a off the W side. $1.00.