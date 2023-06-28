Crawford County Land Transactions

Warranty Deeds: June 5 to June 16, 2023

Dean Thomsen to Ismael Edoi Rosas Cabrera, Denison Town Lot 3, Block 044, $86000

Anali Ahumada Magana to Erestina Guzman, Deloit Original Town Lot 6, Block 6, Deloit Original Town Lot 7, Block 06, $112000

Larry Kastner to Kurt Kastner, NW NW 15-85-39, SW 10-85-39, $243000

Cesar Julio Cabrera Cesar Julio Mejia Cabrera, Vanessa Nohemy Navarrete De Cabrera ATTY to Cesar I Roldan and Melissa Hernandez, Outlot A Denison Morningside 3rd Addn, $15000

Preserve Corporation, Preserve Peak, to Staab Real Estate LLC, SW SE 03-83-39, NW NE 10-83-39, $30000

Gwenith N Demey to Emily M Anderson, Dow City Original Town Lot 18, Block 14, $1000

Healthy Efficient Homes LLC t Norberto D Campa, Corina Campa, Denison Northwood 4th Addn Phase 3 Lot 01, $263000

Mark Steinbach, Jadi Steinbach to Alexis Gonzalez, Schleswig Original Town Lot 2 Block 25, Schleswig Original Town Lot 3 Block 25, $114700

Jose Guerra, Lesvia Guerra to Billy H Garcia Agular, Denison College Heights Addn Lot 08, $17200

Robert M Bryant, Diana L Bryant to Robert M Bryant Trustee, Diana L Bryant Trustee, Robert & Diana Bryant Living Trust, $1.00

Dewayne Krueger to Brent Fredrichsen, Kenwood Original Town Lot 11 Block 02,

Kenwood Original Town Lot 12 Block 02, Kenwood Original Town Lot 13 Block 02, Kenwood Original Town Lot 14 Block 02, Kenwood Original Town Lot 15 Block 02, Kenwood Original Town Lot 11 Block 03, Kenwood Original Town Lot 12 Block 03, Kenwood Original Town Lot 13 Block 03, $48500

Robert W Klein, Robert W Klein Revocable Trust, to Jeremy Christiansen, Tara Christiansen, N2 SE 32-82-41

Quit Claim Deeds: June 5 to June 16, 2023

Adrian Paz, Martha G Paz to Martha Niles Paz, Denison Original Town Lot 12 Block 087, Denison Original Town Lot 12 Block 087, $0.00

Mark Steinbach to Mark Steinbach, Jadi Steinbach, Schleswig Original Town Lot 2 Block 25, Schleswig Original Town Lot 3 Block 25, $0.00

Michael P Rasmussen to Michael P Rasmussen Trustee, Manilla Original Town Lot 7, Block 44, Manilla Original Town Lot 8, Block 44, Manilla Original Town Lot 9, Block 44, Manilla Original Town Lot 10, Block 44, $1.00

Connie J Kierscht to Connie J Kierscht Trustee, Denison Holmes Addn Lot 07 Block 02, Denison Holmes Addn Lot 01 Block 01, Denison Holmes Addn Lot 02 Block 01, Denison Holmes Addn Lot 03 Block 01, Denison Holmes Addn Lot 04 Block 01, Denison Holmes Addn Lot 05 Block 01, Denison Holmes Addn Lot 06 Block 01, Denison Holmes Addn Lot 07 Block 01, Denison Holmes Addn Lot 08 Block 01, Denison Holmes Addn Lot 09 Block 01, Denison Holmes Addn Lot 10 Block 01, Denison Holmes Addn Lot 11 Block 01, Denison Holmes Addn Lot 12 Block 01, E2 SE SW NW 12-83-39, Denison Normal School Addn Lot 05 Block 04, Denison Normal School Addn Lot 06 Block 04, E2 SE SW NW 12-83-39, Denison Holmes Addn Lot 17 Block 01, Denison Holmes Addn Lot 18 Block 01, Denison Holmes Addn Lot 19 Block 01, Denison Original Town Lot 11 Block 123, Denison Original Town Lot 12 Block 123 $1.00

Harrison County Land Transactions

Warranty Deeds: June 12 to 16, 2023:

Gurney’s Building Partnership to Vanessa D. Regis. 45’ W1/2 Lot 6, Block 23, Missouri Valley, IA. $1.00.

William G. & Tricia S. Roberts to William G. & Tricia S. Roberts. S179.5’ Lot 13, Block 67, Third addition, Dunlap, IA. ~~~.

Dynamin Properties LLC to Richard E & Stephanie A. Barker Jr . Lot 13, Melody Oaks . $1.00.

Quit Claim Deeds: June 12 to 16, 2023:

Dana and Diane Eggers to Cindy M. Cook. Lot 73, Block 4, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 74, Block 4, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. $8,000.00.

Tina S. & Jeffrey Albertson to Tina S. Albertson & Jena L. Hall & Corbin S. Sewing. Lot 21, Block 13, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 22, Block 13, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 23, Block 13, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux — Lot 24, Block 13, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux Lot 25, Block 13, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. $1.00.

Corbin S. & Kris Sewing to Tina S. Albertson & Jena L. Hall & Corbin S. Sewing. Lot 21, Block 13, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux Lot 22, Block 13,Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux Lot 23, Block 13, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux Lot 24, Block 13, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux Lot 25, Block 13, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. $1.00.