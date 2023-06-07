Crawford County

Warranty deeds April 15 – April 30, 2023

Warranty Deeds from April 15, 2023 to April 28, 2023

Brian Bruck to Maicheal B Derengowski and Jennifer A Grossrope, Westside Original Town Lot 1, Block 05, Westside Original Town Lot 2, Block 05, $40000.00

Sarah Schmidt to Amy Jo Kuhlman, Schelswig Original Town Lot 04, Block 39, $160000.00

Grieb & Brungardt to Alberto Antonio Rivera, Denison Original Town Lot 02, Block 006, Denison Original Town Lot 03, Block 006, Denison Original Town Lot 04, Block 006, $125000.00

Judith Donaire Rodriquez to Brenda Crouch, Denison Original Town Lot 06, Block 002, Denison Original Lot 07, Block 002, $116000.00

Luiz E Lozano Flores – Denison Original Town Lot 08, Block 002, $116000.00

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Unaltered Augsburg Confession of Denison to Joel E Lopez and Ana Mendoza Lopez, Denison Original Town Lot 01 Block 085, Denison Original Town Lot 02 Block 085, $115000.00

Janet M Beeck, Trustee to Janet M. Beeck, SE SW 22-85-39, $0.00

Janet M Beeck Revocable Trust, to Janet M Beeck, W2 SW 22-85-39, NW 27-85-39, W2 SW 27-85-39, E2 SW 27-85-39, NW NW 04-84-39, and NE NW 04-84-39 $0.00

Janet M Beeck to Justin A Beeck, W2 SW 27-85-39 $0.00

Janet M Beeck to Janet M Beeck LE, E2 SW 27-85-39, NW NW 04-84-39, NE NW 04-84-39 $0.00

Janet M Beeck to Trevis R Beeck, SE SW 22-85-39, $0.00

Janet M Beeck to Janet M Beeck LE ,W2 SW 22-85-39, NW 27-85-39, $0.00

Robert F Beeck Revocable Trust to Janet M. Beeck LE, W2 SW 27-85-39, $0.00

Janet M Beeck, Trustee to Justin A Beeck, E2 SW 27-85-39, $0.00

Trevis R Beeck to Justin A Beeck, NW NW 04-84-39, $0.00

Justin A Beeck to Justin A Beeck, NE NW 04-84-39, $0.00

Janet M Beeck, Trustee to Trevis R Beeck, SE SW 22-85-39, $0.00

Trevis R Beeck, Trustee to Janet M Beeck LE, W2 SW 22-85-39, $0.00

Justin A Beeck, Trustee to Janet M. Beeck, LE NW 27-85-30, $0.00

Jimmy D Powell to Jason Powell and Benita Powell, Deloit Western Town Lot Addn Lot 14 Block 04, Deloit Western Town Lot Addn Lot 15 Block 04, Deloit Western Town Lot Addn Lot 16 Block 04, Deloit Western Town Lot Addn Lot 17 Block 04, Deloit Western Town Lot Addn Lot 18 Block 04, Deloit Western Town Lot Addn Lot 19 Block 04, Deloit Western Town Lot Addn Lot 20 Block 04, $30000.00

Dan Gustafson to John H and Karen Mary Raab, NE SE 11-85-39, $10565.00

Farah Ann Sivolella, John Sivolella and Shaun Mirza to Tom and Karen Muff, and Jeremy and Kathryn Muff, N2 SE 16-83-39, SE 16-83-38, $585225.00

Alice and Nick E Ohl to Jason Sturtevant, Dow City Original Town Lot 11 Block 08, Dow City Original Town Lot 12 Block 08, $28000.00

Robert A Gogdill to Jason Cogdill, Eric Cogdill, and Todd Cogdill, NW SW 09-82-41, $0.00

Jason Cogdill, Rachel Cogdill, Eric Cogdill, Daphne Cogdill, Todd Cogdill and Sabrina Cogdill to B & E Legacy Family Farms LLC, NW SW 09-82-41, $1.00

B & E Legacy Family Farms LLC to Todd and Sabrina Cogdill, MW SW 09-82-41, $32500.00

Leo L Willenborg COTR to Leo L Willenborg COTR, NW-09-82-37, $0.00

Darlene M Willenborg COTR to Darlene M Willenborg COTR, S2 SW 11-82-37, $0.00

Leo L Willenborg COTR to Leo L Willenborg COTR, N2 NW 14-82-37, $0.00

Darlene M Willenborg COTR to Darlene M Willenborg COTR, N2 S2 NW 14-82-37, $0.00

Kevin K Dau and Wynn K Dau to Katie Burns, Denison Losh Addn Lot 2, $350000.00

Jayson D Marten and Dana L Marten to Kevin L Dau and Wynn K Dau, Denison Brummer Estate Addn Lot 20, Unit 5A, Denison Brummer Estate Addn Lot 21, Unit 5A, Denison Brummer Estate Addn Lot 22, Unit 5A, Denison Brummer Estate Addn Lot 23, Unit 5A, SE NE 14-83-39, $250000.00

Anna Tess Boettger to Robert V Ettleman, Dow City Original Town Lot 18, Block 06, $120000.00

Harrison County

Warranty Deeds May 15 to 19, 2023:

Judy & Jude Schoenherr to Judy & Jill Melby & Jamie Schoenherr. Lot 2, Block 20, Dunlap , IA. $1.00.

Brad W. & Jerilynn to Swenson to David E. Foreman. Lot 8, Block 7, Longview First Addition, Missouri Valley — S1/2 Lot 9, Block 7, Longview First Addition, Missouri Valley, IA. $1.00.

Douglas S. & Heather Pitt to Daniel A & Ron Newcomer & Bosquet. Parcel A NWNE of 35-80-44 Survey 2023-0391. $1.00.

Torrence Trust to Pamela L. Christians. Parcels A & B NWSE of 26-79-43 A Survey 2004-1035, B Survey 2004-1034. $1.00.

Gabe & Riley M. Madsen to Mark and Cassidy Stuart Revocable Living Trust. W50’ Lot 4, Block 38, Reel’s Addition Logan + E10’ Vac Alley — W50’ Lot 5, Block 38, Reel’s Addition Logan + E10’ Vac Alley. $1.00.

Craig W. Kelley to Craig W. Kelley Trust. SE1/4 of 23-80-41 — N1/2 NE of 26-80-41. $1.00.

Edward Jewell to Jeffrey Alan & Stephanie Marie Brodersen. Parcel A SESE of 16-79-45.$1.00.

Richard D. Kepford to Corri Tierney, N31’ Lot 4, Block 20, Missouri Valley, IA. $1.00.

Warranty Deeds for May 22 to 26, 2023:

EBT Ltd to Brian & Graham Schmidt & West. Parcel B SESE of 17-78-44 0.854a, Survey PC 2 S 98A. $10.00.

Mile & Tina Olmstead to Brendan M., Grady. L ot 21, Block 31, Dunlap — Lot 22, Block 31, Dunlap, IA. $20,000.00.

Red Pine Properties LLC to Traveling Hunt Club, LLC. Lot 2, Block 16, Pisgah, IA $5,450.00.

Joan M. Martens Funnel Trust to Stanley C., Martens Family Trust. 1/2 INT SE1/4 of 13-79-41. $1.00

Stanley C., Martens Funnel Trust to Diane Martens. SE1/4 of 13-79-41. $1.00.

Lyle John Wallis to Brandon Wallis. Lot 12, Block 18, Pisgah, IA. $1.00.

Adam R. & Melanie L. Pryor to Jake O. & Trina S. Wingert. W75’ Lot 10, Block 25, Woodbine , IA $75,000.00.

Eric V. & Vonda A. Ford to Clifford & Shannon Ottesen Jr. Lot 6, Block 62, TLCO’S 3rd addition, Missouri Valley, IA. + pt vac alley exc 530-252. $1.00.

Melissa J. & Michael P. Burk to Michael and Melissa Burk Living Trust. Lot 15 SENE of 1-78-41. $1.00.

Czar Inc. to Amy R., Vandemark. W1/2 E1/2 Lot 4, Block 35, Reel’s addition Logan — W1/2 E1/2 Lot 5, Block 35, Reel’s addition Logan, IA. $1.00

Crawford County

Quit Claim Deeds April 15, 2023 — April 30, 2023

Four Girls Reality LLC to 1st 3 LLC, Manilla Original Town Lot 08, Block 26, $1.00

Patricia F Onken to Patricia Onken Farms LLC, NE NE 03-84-37, $1.00

Nakayla Moran to Marvin E Moran, Denison Ridgeway 2nd Addn Lot 01, Block 01, SW 01-83-39, $0.00

B & E Legacy Family Farms LLC to Todd Cogdill and Sabrina Cogdill, NW SW 09-82-41, $0.00

Marjorie J Lorenger and Roger J Lorenger to Roger J Lorenger, SW 13-83-39, $0.00

Ann Denise Mills Hansen to Rick Hansen and Stacy Hansen, Manilla Original Town Lot 15, Block 10, $1000.00

Harrison County

Quit Claim Deeds May 15 to 19, 2023:

Michelle Denise Krum to Keith Banks. Lot 73, Block 5, Little Sioux Village Sd, Little Sioux, IA. $1.00.

Marita & James Wolfe Jr to Elizabeth Jones. Lot 7, Block 8, Mondamin — Lot 8, Block 8, Mondamin, IA. $1.00.