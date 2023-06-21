Crawford County Land Transactions

Warranty Deeds: May 22 – June 2, 2023

Lloyd C Carlson, Logan Carlson Agent to Sheryl Kay Reiling, Ricketts Original Town Lot 1, Block 01, Ricketts Original Town Lot 2 Block 02, $75000

Fred J Gruhn, Mary L Gruhn to Marty Stein and Angela Stein, NE SE 15-83-39 $280000

Derek Lambert, Brooke Lambert to Kolton Jensen, Paige Jensen, Denison Ridgeway 7th Addn Lot 70, $329000

Robert G Rogers, Amber Rogers to Timothy D Rogers, Vail Original Town Lot 10 Block 13, $5000

Danny D Gold, Barbara K Gold to Vicki Kuhn, Manilla Original Twon Lot 7 Block 14, $39500

Mike Siemer, Christy Siemer to Mike Siemer, Christy Siemer, Denison Normal School Addn Lot 1, Block 12, Denison Normal School Addn Lot 2, Block 12, Denison Normal School Addn Lot 3, Block 12, Denison Normal School Addn Lot 4, Block 12, Denison Normal School Addn Lot 10, Block 12, Denison Normal School Addn Lot 11, Block 12, Denison Normal School Addn Lot 12, Block 12, $0.00

Ramon Padilla Hernandez to Rosa A De Santamaria Cruz, Denison Original Town Lot 11, Block 85, $65000

Larry Joe Boyens, Nancy Boyens to Stacey J Boyens, Kiron Swanson’s 3rd Addn Lot 1, Block 25, Kiron Swanson’s 3rd Addn Lot 2, Block 25, Kiron Swanson’s 3rd Addn Lot 3, Block 25, $0.00

Melissa Mefford to Justin Watje, Kelsey Watje, SE NE 17-82-39, $275000

John E Koch, Lisa K Koch, to Timothy A Christopherson, Lisa M Christopherson, Denison Oak Park Addn Lot 06 Block 03. Denison Oak Park Addn Lot 06 Block 01, $365000

Roger H Siemer, Barbara J Siemer, to Claudio Jalomo Pulido, Denison Original Town Lot 02, Block 099, Denison Original Town Lot 02, Block 099, $215000

WGW Enterprises LLC to The Train Station LLC, Westside Original Town Lot 1, Block 4, Westside Original Town Lot 2, Block 4, Westside Original Town Lot 4, Block 4, Westside Original Town Lot 5, Block 4, Westside Original Town Lot 6, Block 4, $155000

Brandon L Rinnan, Katrisha D Rinnan to Melissa A Kepford, Joshua P Thomsen, Denison Ridgeway 5th Addn Lot 65, Denison Ridgeway 8th Addn Lot 65A, $307000

Plains Area Mental Health Inc to Lifeskills Connection Inc, Denison Original Town Lot 02 Block 099, $159000

Claudio Jalomo Pulido, Nancy Castillo, to Carolina’s Laundrymat LLC, Denison Original Town Lot 02 Block 099, Denison Original Town Lot 03, Block 099, $0.00

Quit Claim Deeds: May 22 – June 2, 2023

Stephen C Paulk trustee, Stephen C Paulk, Paulk Revocable Trust, Stephen C Paulk Revocable Trust, to Amy J Paulk, NE 07-83-37, $1.00

Carolyn K Sievers to Carolyn L Sievers Trustee, The Carolyn Sievers Living Trust, NW SW 13-84-37, SW SW 13-84-37, SE SW 13-84-37, S2 13-84-37, SW2 13-84-37, NW SW 13-84-37, NW NW 24-84-37, $0.00

Nicole Stoltze, Nicki Stoltze, Jason Stoltze to Jason Stoltze, NE NE 12-84-41, $1.00

Robert Stoltze to Robert Stoltze, W2 NE 07-84-40, $1.00

Annette Stoltze to Annette Stoltze, NW 07-84-40, $1.00

Jason Stoltze, Nicole Stoltze to Jason Stoltze, W2 SE 07-84-40, $1.00

Jason R Stoltze, Nicole K Stoltze to Jason R Stoltze, NW NW 18-84-40, $1.00

James Bauer to Melissa Bauer, Denison Normal School Addn Lot 5, Block 3, Denison Normal School Addn Lot 6, Block 3,, $0.00

Robin Bohlin to Scott Bohlin, Arion Butler’s Addn Lot 4 Block 13, Arion Butler’s Addn Lot 5 Block 13, Arion Butler’s Addn Lot 6 Block 13, $0.00

Harrison County Land Transactions

Warranty Deeds: June 5 to 9, 2023:

Darrel & Daryl Cates Trust to Terry R. & Abby G. Frazier. Lot 1, Block 3, Kirkwoods, Mo Valley + pt vac alley | N33.3' Lot 2, Block 3, Kirkwoods, Missouri Valley, IA + pt vac alley. $1.00.

Eagle Food Mart Inc. to Eagle Food Mart LLC. Lot 1, Block 88, MVRE & ICO's First addition, Mo Valley | Lot 2, Block 88, MVRE & ICO's First Addition, Mo Valley | E1/2 Lot 3, Block 88, MVRE & ICO's First addition, Missouri Valley, IA. $10.00.

Colleen & Chad Heistand to Robert A. Mitchell. Lot 5, Block 24, Dunlap, IA. $1.00.

Robert F. & Joy W. Reel to United Western CO-OP. pt SENE of 15-78-44 0.60a. $1.00.

Sharon R. Stewart f/k/a Webber to Rene R & Robin M. Nelson. Lot 15, Eagle Ridge Acres Ph II. $1.00.

Carol W. Armstrong to Douglas S. Pitt. Lot 4, Block 52, Reel's addition Logan, IA. $1.00.

Quit Claim Deeds: June 5 to 9, 2023:

Jody Fender to Tony Merksick. Lot 26, Block 3, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux | Lot 27, Block 3, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. $3,000.00.

Daniel R. & Beverly R. Hutchinson to Beda Farms LLC. S70' Lot 1, Block 19, Pisgah | S70' Lot 2, Block 19, Pisgah | Lot 3, Block 19, Pisgah | SW1/4 of 10-81-41 | all lying E RR NESE of 9-81-41 Exc Parcel C Survey 2020-1589. $1.00.

Jacqueline L. & Thomas C. O'Hara to Keith M. Alley. Lot 58, Block 4, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux | Lot 59, Block 4, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux | Lot 60, Block 4, Little Sioux Village SD, Little Sioux, IA. $32,500.00.

Helenabay LLC to Red Wolf LLC. Lot 1, Block 30, Dunlap | Lot 2, Block 30, Dunlap, IA. $1.00.

James E. & Sherry L. Walker to Walker Family Trust. Parcel A NWNE of 1-79-43 5.69a. $1.00.