Crawford County Land Transactions
Warranty Deeds from May 1 to May 14, 2023
Joe O Coleman and Jeri Coleman to Yesenia Altamirano, Gaudalupe Elizrraraz Aguirre Martin, Denison Ridgeway 3rd Addn Lot 3 Block 01, Denison Ridgeway 3rd Addn Lot 4 Block 01, $230600
Trevis R Beeck and Laura Beeck to Robert Destry Beeck, NW27-85-39, $225000
Jayson D Marten and Dana L Marten to Kevin K Dau, Denison Brummer Estate Addn Lot 20, Unit 5A, Denison Brummer Estate Addn Lot 20, Unit 5B, Denison Brummer Estate Addn Lot 21, Unit 5B, Denison Brummer Estate Addn Lot 22, Unit 5A, Denison Brummer Estate Addn Lot 22, Unit 5B, Denison Brummer Estate Addn Lot 23, Unit 5A, Denison Brummer Estate Addn Lot 23, Unit 5B, SE NE 14-83-39 $0.00
Gamaliel Gama Gonzalez and Patricia Gonzalez to Rocio Arias Peaz and Fernando Zargoza Sanchez, Denison Original Town Lot 4 Block 048, $45000.
People are also reading…
Joshua Hamernik and Rebecca Hamernik to Jonah J Rose, Charter Oak Original Town Lot 8 Block 15, $121500
Malone Trucking Inc to Edna Malone, E2 SW 09-82-40, $1
Sarah D Kragel, Sarah D Leisinger and Buddy Leisinger to Ross Property Investments LLC, Charter Oak Orignaal Town Lot 12 Block 10, $34000
Fae Ruth Rogers to Lois Lee Bohlmann Trustee, NW 09-84-40, to Lois Bohlmann Revocable Trust W2 SW 09-84-40, $720000
Rebeca Magana Ayala to Lizandro M Corona, Schleswig Original Town Lot 02 Block 16, $35000
Michael Moran and Linda Moran to CNS INC, SE SE 15-83-39, $10000
Mary Ann Collins Trustee, Roger Collins and Mary Ann Collins Family Revocable Living Trust to Scott Bohlin and Robin Bohlin, Arion Butler’s Addn Lot 4, Block 13, Arion Butler’s Addn Lot 5, Block 13, and Arion Butler’s Addn Lot 4, Block 13, $0.00
Nick E Ohl and Alice F Ohl to Nicole Dehner and Kevin Dehnaer, Dow City Original Town, Lot 4, Block 16, $44000
S & S Construction Company to Paul D Shook Trustee, Lois A Shook Trustee, Paul D Shook Revocable Trust, Lois A Shook Revocable Trust, NW SE 15-83-39, $25000
WCSS to Tyler Goslar and Brittany Goslar, Denison Holmes Addn, Lot 3, Block 02, Denison Holmes Addn, Lot 4, Block 2, $175000
Harrison County Land Transactions
Warranty Deeds for week of May 29 to June 2, 2023:
Kobi & Emily Nowels to Lorene E. & Michael J. Hankins. Lot 29, Valley View SD. $1.00.
Roger W. & Patricia A. Melby to Dylan Wayne & Rebecca Ann Peterson. Parcel B SWNW of 22-80-42. $1.00.
Dean M. & Debra A. Swan to Brandon C. & Candria R. Smith. S20' Lot OL 9, California Junction | N40' Lot OL 10, California Junction. $1.00.
John F. & Jayne Mariet Klein to Nicklas & Jolene Collins. Lot 1, Block 61, Second Add Dunlap, IA. $1.00.
Douglas Sydney & Heather Pitt toArron McWilliams. Parcel B SWNE of 35-80-44 Survey 2022-2035.