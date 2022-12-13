Las Posadas at library this weekend

“Las Posadas is a celebration of the journey of Mary and Joseph from Nazareth to Bethlehem and how they were looking for a place to stay,” said Alma Puga, president of the Denison chapter of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens).

“Posadas” means “inns” in Spanish.

LULAC Denison’s Las Posadas will take place at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, December 17, at the Norelius Public Library.

“Las Posadas is a religious festival traditionally celebrated in Mexico and other Latin American countries,” Puga said.

The festivities take place over nine days.

“There is a traditional procession where people walk through the streets and knock at people’s homes and they sing to them,” she said.

The group is rejected at many homes, but is finally allowed into one, which is where a party begins.

“There is a feast with traditional food and lots of activities for kids,” Puga said.

The LULAC event is a scaled back version.

“We won’t do a procession but we’ll have caroling and we’ll do the traditional Las Posadas song,” she said. “It will be in Spanish but we’ll have the translation right next to it so people can sing along if they wish to.”

The Denison High School mariachi band will perform.

“We’ll have food and piñatas and art activities for the kids,” Puga said. “We’ll also be playing the traditional Lotería game, which is similar to bingo, and prizes will be given out for that.”

Everyone is welcome.

Puga said the event is a way for people in the community to come together to share traditions.

“It doesn’t matter what religion you are or if you belong to a church,” she said. “We want to make it inclusive and welcoming to the community. It’s a religious festival but there is more significance to it. It shows us to be resilient, its shows us to be generous to others, and it tells a story of hardship.”

This is the second year LULAC Denison has put on a Las Posadas event; Puga said the intention is to make it an annual tradition.

Event sponsors are still being sought.

“Right now we have about seven local businesses that have offered to sponsor, and we are very grateful,” she said.

“We didn’t reach out to them – they reached out to us because they saw that it was happening.”

Sponsorship funds help make the event free for attendees and also go toward other LULAC events and scholarships the organization provides.