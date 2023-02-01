Letter to the Editor

On the IKM-Manning bond vote

A recent news release from the IKM-Manning School Board stated that the board had approved a measure to have district residents vote on an expenditure of $7.9 million.

They failed to mention that they had intended to approve this expenditure without a vote of the people. On December 6, a resident of the district appeared before the board and requested that the measure be put to a vote by district residents. He was told that in order for the vote to take place, a petition would have to be signed by 452 eligible voters and that this would need to be turned in by 5 p.m. on December 20.

Several residents opposed to the expenditure began to collect signatures. As you may remember, this time frame included some very cold weather, but by 5 p.m. on the 20th of December, 655 signatures were turned in. This required the board to put the measure to a vote. The major portion of the $7.9 million, at least $5.8 million is planned for a new gym.

Previously, two bond proposals including the new gym have been defeated. In those the board said the primary purpose was to provide for urgent and required needs and an increase in property taxes would be necessary. To their credit, they went out, since the defeat of the second bond, and found a new source of financing, but instead of taking care of the urgent and required needs, they want a new gym, a commons area and locker rooms, along with one classroom. Those who oppose this expenditure ask that they go back and take care of the needs and not the wants. If they will not, this expenditure should be defeated.