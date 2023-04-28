Lewis Central snapped a three-match winning streak for the Denison-Schleswig tennis boy on April 27, as the Titans picked up a 6-3 victory over the Monarchs at Council Bluffs.

The loss dropped Aaron Ratliff’s D-S club to 6-2 overall in duals on the season.

LC won four of six singles matches and captured two of three in doubles play.

Winning their singles matches for D-S were Carson Seuntjens at number one and Cole Kastner at No. 6.

Seuntjens and Wyatt Johnson in the No. 1 doubles position was the lone tandem to win for the Monarchs.

“Lewis Central has a senior-laden team that is one of the best in the conference. We knew we would have to play well,” commented Ratliff.

“We fell way behind in singles before mounting a comeback that fell short,” he added.

“Seuntjens had another good win in singles with a 10-5 decision against one of the better players in the conference.”

“Kastner blanked his athletic opponent. He is gaining valuable varsity experience that will pay dividends in the future,” Ratliff remarked.

Results from the match are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Christian Jensen, 10-5; No. 2 - Payton Fort (LC) defeated Braden Curnyn, 10-2; No. 3 - Drew White (LC) defeated Wyatt Johnson, 10-6; No. 4 - Broedy Johnson (LC) defeated Gavin Hipnar, 10-5; No. 5 - Colby Souther (LC) defeated Blaine Brodsky, 10-1; No. 6 - Cole Kastner (D-S) defeated Bryson Jensen, 10-0

Doubles

No. 1 - Johnson/Seuntjens (D-S) defeated C. Jensen/Fort, 10-7; No. 2 - Johnson/White (LC) defeated Curnyn/Hipnar, 11-9; No. 3 - B. Jensen/Souther (LC) defeated Brodsky/Kastner, 10-7