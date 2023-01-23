Library Notes

Woodbine Carnegie Public Library
Winter Reading Challenge
January 17-March 18
The Woodbine Carnegie Public Library is offering a reading challenge for adults to bring some fun into the dull winter days.
Pick up a Winter Reading Challenge log at the library. Read a total of 18 hours over a 9-week period for the challenge. Track your reading on the reading sheet log to be entered into a prize drawing.
All sheets must be completed and returned by March 31.
For more information, call the library at 712-647-2750 or visit www.woodbinepubliclibrary.org.