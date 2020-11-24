Farm Bureau survey shows cost of turkey lowest in 10 years

While family gatherings this November may look different than years past, those choosing to celebrate with traditional holiday fare will welcome lower prices on many food items, according to the 35th annual Farm Bureau Thanksgiving survey.

The most notable price drop is reflected by Thanksgiving’s most beloved bird, the turkey, which at roughly $1.21 per pound is the lowest price since 2010.

Iowa, ranking 7th in turkey production in the United States, is also home to the turkeys who traveled to the nation’s capital for this year’s ceremonial Presidential “turkey pardon.”

“Iowa’s farm families appreciate the value consumers put on safe, nutritious foods and are proud to provide a wide range of items that grace our holiday tables,” said Dr. Sam Funk, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation director of agriculture analytics and research. “Our livestock and poultry farmers still face the challenge of recovering from lost markets and supply chains impacted by COVID, but that hasn’t stopped them from producing sustainably-grown, real meat products we enjoy at Thanksgiving.”