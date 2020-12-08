CCMH announces new plastic surgical and dermatologic services for specialty clinics

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) today announced a new plastic surgical and dermatologic services provider in the CCMH Specialty Clinics.

CCMH and Dr. Douglas J. Ramos entered into an agreement to offer both plastic surgical and dermatologic services on a two-day per month schedule.

The services began Tuesday, December 1.

“We are very pleased to be able to partner with Dr. Douglas Ramos,” said Erin Muck, CCMH CEO and president. “The fact that Dr. Ramos provides reconstructive plastic surgery is very important to us. He will also make available a wide array of cosmetic procedures including Botox and fillers. In addition, his ability to offer dermatologic services for patients with skin troubles or cancers will fill a void in our community.”

Ramos is affiliated with Ramos, MD, PC. He attended medical school at the Creighton University School of Medicine and completed his general surgery residency at Tufts-New England Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. This was followed by a post-doctoral research fellowship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the Division of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science as part of the Harvard-MIT Health Science and Technology program.