COVID-19 numbers for November 27, 2020

From coronavirus.iowa.gov
State numbers
- Lab results from Thursday
- 5,495 individuals reported (8,712 the day before)
- 4,270 negative (6,737 the day before)
- 1,185 positive (1,923 the day before)
- Cumulative totals
- 1,199,154 Iowans tested, 1 of 3 Iowans
- 224,256 positive, 18.7% of those tested and 1 in 14 Iowans
- 127,349 cases recovered
- 2,352 deaths
Crawford County numbers
- Lab results from Thursday
- 19 individuals reported (28 the day before)
- 13 negative (13 the day before)
- 6 positive (10 the day before)
- Cumulative totals
- 6,796 individuals tested, 1 of 3 county residents
- 1,738 positive, 25.6% of those tested and 1 in 10 county residents
- 1,385 cases recovered
- 15 deaths
- Daily count of positive cases in Crawford County for November
- 11/1: 5
- 11/2: 15
- 11/3: 21
- 11/4: 17
- 11/5: 9
- 11/6: 16
- 11/7: 5
- 11/8: 1
- 11/9: 30
- 11/10: 22
- 11/11: 18
- 11/12: 12
- 11/13: 8
- 11/14: 2
- 11/15: 3
- 11/16: 27
- 11/17: 15
- 11/18: 13
- 11/19: 9
- 11/20: 18
- 11/21: 7
- 11/22: 2
- 11/23: 11
- 11/24: 17
- 11/25: 10
- 11/26: 1
Test Iowa Clinics
Test Iowa Clinics are located in Denison at St. Anthony Clinic, 1820 4th Avenue South, and in Carroll at St. Anthony Regional Hospital, 311 South Clark Street. Tests are by appointment. The number to call for either site is 712-794-5835.
14-day positivity percentage
The 14-day average positivity percentage for 85 of Iowa’s 99 counties is at or above the 15% benchmark. Yesterday 90 counties are at or above 15%.
Following are the positivity percentages for the state and area counties on 11/27/2020 at around 5 p.m. The second figure is for the day before.
- State: 18.1%; 18.7%
- Ida: 18.3%; 17.6%
- Sac: 23.0%; 22.0%
- Monona: 18.1%; 17.0%
- Crawford: 19.0%; 17.9%
- Carroll: 20.0%; 20.2%
- Harrison: 22.1%; 22.4%
- Shelby: 20.0%; 19.3%
- Audubon: 10.9%; 10.8%
Area counties
- Ida
- 2,2,77 individuals tested, 1 of 3 county residents
- 481 positive, 21.1% of those tested and 1 of 14 county residents
- 230 recovered
- 13 deaths
- Sac
- 4,015 individuals tested, 1 of 2 county residents
- 839 positive, 20.9% of those tested and 1 of 12 county residents
- 424 recovered
- 7 deaths
- Monona
- 2,701 individuals tested, 1 of 3 county residents
- 426 positive, 15.8% of those tested and 1 of 20 county residents
- 268 recovered
- 2 deaths
- Carroll
- 8,616 individuals tested, 1 of 2 county residents
- 1,965 positive, 22.8% of those tested and 1 of 10 county residents
- 1,220 recovered
- 22 deaths
- Harrison
- 4,601 individuals tested, 1 of 3 county residents
- 1,066 positive, 23.2% of those tested and 1 of 13 county residents
- 710 recovered
- 29 deaths
- Shelby
- 3,698 individuals tested, 1 of 3 county residents
- 757 positive, 20.5% of those tested and 1 of 15 county residents
- 440 recovered
- 10 deaths
- Audubon
- 1,801 individuals tested, 1 of 3 county residents
- 295 positive, 16.4% of those tested and 1 of 19 county residents
- 187 recovered
- 2 deaths
Hospitalizations
Updated 11/27/2020
- State: 1,221 (1,226 yesterday)
- 910 with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis (900 yesterday) and 311 with COVID-19 as the secondary diagnosis (326 yesterday)
- COVID-19 positive individuals admitted to the hospital in the previous 24 hours: 127 (183 yesterday)
- Inpatient beds available: 2,380, 40.93% of total inpatient beds (yesterday’s numbers - 3,260 and 39.32%)
- COVID-19 patients in ICU: 244 (256 yesterday)
- ICU beds available: 375 (369 yesterday)
- COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 146 (141 yesterday)
- Ventilators available: 843, 76.15% of total ventilators (yesterday’s numbers – 840 and 75.88%)
Hospitalizations by county
Last updated 11/23/2020
- Audubon: 3
- Carroll: 9
- Crawford: 4
- Harrison: 5
- Ida: 7
- Monona: 1
- Sac: 10
- Shelby: 8
Long-term care facility outbreaks
Updated 11/27/2020
- State
- 151 outbreaks (152 yesterday)
- 4,715 positive cases (4,655 yesterday)
- 1,903 recovered (1,800 yesterday)
- 1,056 deaths (1,038 yesterday)
Audubon
Exira Care Center: 20 positive cases, 0 positive cases past 14 days, 16 recoveries
Carroll
Regency Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Carroll: 22 positive cases, 1 positive case in the past 14 days, 10 recoveries
St. Anthony Regional Hospital HSP-NF: 30 positive cases, 8 positive cases in past 14 days, 12 recoveries
Crawford
Denison Care Center: 39 positive cases, 1 positive case in past 14 days, 35 recoveries
Eventide Lutheran Home: 3 positive cases, 0 positive cases in past 14 days, 0 recovered
Note: On its Facebook post for November 27, Eventide listed 19 cumulative cases among residents, of which 5 were active, and 39 cumulative cases among staff, of which 7 were active. Eventide also listed cases for Silveridge Assisted Living, a report which is not required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Those numbers were 0 tenants with COVID-19 and 1 staff member who had COVID-19 but is no longer an active case.
Harrison
Longview Home Inc.: 139 positive cases, 3 positive cases in past 14 days, 117 recoveries
Note: Between November 24 and November 25, Dunlap Specialty Care went off the list of facilities with outbreaks listed on coronavirus.iowa.gov. The count on November 24 had been 77 positive cases, 0 cases in the past 14 days and 72 recoveries. A facility is put on the outbreak list if three or more residents have a case of COVID-19.
Ida
Good Samaritan Society – Holstein: 47 positive cases, 2 positive cases in past 14 days, 19 recoveries
Willow Dale Wellness Village: 28 positive cases, 21 positive cases in past 14 days, 6 recoveries
Monona
Elmwood Care Center: 27 positive cases, 25 cases in past 14 days, 0 recoveries
Sac
Twilight Acres: 25 positive cases, 22 positive cases in past 14 days, 0 recoveries
Black Hawk Life Care Center: 20 positive cases, 12 positive cases in past 14 days, 0 recoveries
Shelby
Elm Crest Retirement Community: 83 positive cases, 12 positive cases in past 14 days, 12 recoveries
Salem Lutheran Home: 44 positive cases, 2 positive cases in past 14 days, 6 recoveries