COVID-19 numbers for November 27, 2020

Note: On its Facebook post for November 27, Eventide listed 19 cumulative cases among residents, of which 5 were active, and 39 cumulative cases among staff, of which 7 were active. Eventide also listed cases for Silveridge Assisted Living, a report which is not required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Those numbers were 0 tenants with COVID-19 and 1 staff member who had COVID-19 but is no longer an active case.