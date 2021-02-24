News from the Iowa DNR: Time to stop pruning oaks

The recent warm weather has given a taste of spring, which means it’s time to finish pruning oak trees for the year to prevent the spread of oak wilt.

“The best way to prevent the spread of oak wilt is to not prune any oak tree between the end of March and the start of October,” said Tivon Feeley, forest health program leader with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “However, the warm weather conditions indicate that spring might be a bit early this year and for that reason, we recommend finishing your oak pruning by the end of the second week in March.”

Oak wilt is caused by a fungus and has been present in Iowa for many years. It most commonly impacts red, black and pin oaks, but can also infect white and bur oaks. If black, pin, or red oak are infected by the fungus they usually die within the same summer they are infected. White oak and bur oak can often take a number of years before they succumb.