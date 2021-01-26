Iowa Outdoors

If you’ve never gone ice fishing before, it’s time to get in on the fun. Bundle up the family and enjoy some of the best fishing experiences of the year.

“A day on the ice is a great way to get out, recreate responsibly and enjoy some socially distanced fun,” said Joe Larscheid, chief of fisheries for the Iowa Department of Natural Resource. “Dress warm, have fun, and stay safe on the ice this winter.”

It’s a thrill to walk out on a frozen lake or pond and fish through the ice. You can position yourself right over the habitat, place your bait and lure in front of the fish and catch a lot of fish.

More fish are caught through the ice each year than during the open water season. Iowa lakes are full of bluegills, crappies and other panfish. Lakes in northern Iowa will also have yellow perch and walleye.

Check the weekly DNR fishing report (www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Fishing-Reports) for ice conditions across Iowa before going out. Smaller bodies of water usually freeze faster and thicker than larger lakes or river backwaters, which often have a warmer current moving through.