Safety tips for paddling in cold weather

Winter paddling can provide solitude, exercise and an opportunity to see amazing winter beauty. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recommends that paddlers wait for warmer weather to allow for warmer water and conditions.

“Many paddlers, especially those just starting out, don’t realize that although temperatures may be above average during some of the winter, the water is still dangerously cold- and cold-water shock and hypothermia can set in quickly,” said Todd Robertson, Iowa DNR River Programs Water Trails Coordinator.

“Dress for the water temperature, not the air and expect to go into the water,” Robertson said. “A wet or dry suit and a life jacket are crucial to remain safe.”

Review these simple safety tips before you head out on the water this winter.

• Don’t paddle alone. Especially in winter, use a buddy system.

• Make sure the entire water trail route you are paddling is open on a river. Ice jams can form and water freeze up as temperatures drop throughout the day.

• Stay away from wood/branch piles and debris, usually found on the outside of river bends, that can pull you underwater and hold you there with little chance of escape.