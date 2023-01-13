Little Hawks Childcare Center fundraiser January 21

The Little Hawks Childcare Center annual fundraiser is scheduled for January 21 at Manilla Memorial Hall beginning at 5 p.m. It will be a fun filled night with the music of 2 1/2 Guitars, raffles, auctions and great food with the money raised this year going toward finishing the playground at the childcare center.

2 ½ Guitars is a group out of the Carroll area. They are noted for playing lively music of all genres and are annual performers at Jalapeno Pete’s at the Iowa State Fair. They are also one of the most popular groups at Carroll’s Live and Local summer festival and have played throughout the Midwest. Members of the group are Justin Koski from Manilla, and from Carroll, Kurt Warnke, Dave Macke, Chris Hauser, Tom Tait and sound man Craig “Hubba” Rotert. They have been playing together for nine years and love to have fun and entertain.

A steak or chicken breast dinner will begin the evening with serving starting at 5 p.m. The dinner includes macaroni salad, steak or chicken breast, cheesy potatoes, green bean casserole, dessert and beverages. A gluten-free option will also be available. This will be followed by an auction with numerous fun-filled items. The music of 2 ½ Guitars will be the highlight of the evening beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40 per person or $375 per table of eight. Tickets are available from any board member or at the Manilla Insurance office.