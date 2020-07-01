Graveside services for Lloyd Birney, 81, of Dunlap will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 6, at the Dow City Cemetery with The Huebner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
He died Monday, June 29, at Rose Vista Nursing Home in Woodbine.
There is no visitation.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Birney, of Dunlap; children, Calvin Birney, of Kansas, Denise Birney, of Iowa, Tanra Wishon, of North Carolina, Eric Bretey, of Boone, Ryan Bretey of Persia, and Carrie Gunderson, of Denison; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Eileen, Clara Mae and Louise, all of Texas.